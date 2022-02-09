Tesla Design Chief on Apple Products: 'There's Nothing to Look Forward To'

by

Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen recently commented on Apple's design principles and product launches, lamenting that Apple doesn't deliver something "to look forward to."

tesla red orange bg feature
During a podcast interview with Spike Feresten of Spike's Car Radio (via iPhone in Canada and Sawyer Merritt), Holzhausen said that Apple's devices are "just a continuation" and a "slight refinement on the same thing."

The sad part about Apple products now is like there's nothing to look forward to. I feel like it's just a continuation. It's just a slight refinement on the same thing. Inspirationally, it's been hard to get super motivated by what they're doing.

He also said that he "hates to say it" but he wears an Apple Watch "just because of the fitness thing side to it. Otherwise I haven't really found much purpose to it, other than the fitness part."

Holzhausen is responsible for designing the Tesla Model S, the Model 3, the Model X, and the Model Y, along with the unreleased Cybertruck. He has been with Tesla since 2008, and before that, he was the chief of design at Mazda and led the design of the Mazda Kabura concept car.

Apple and Tesla have a long history of poaching employees from one another, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also publicly sniped at Apple. Back in 2015, Musk famously called Apple the "Tesla Graveyard," and claimed that "if you don't make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple."

Tag: Tesla

Top Rated Comments

StupidOpinion Avatar
StupidOpinion
3 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
hello, macrumors users. no need to get offended. they attacked apple, not you.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robco74 Avatar
robco74
4 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Well, at least Apple can actually deliver products...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spiderman0616 Avatar
spiderman0616
3 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
The guy that designed the Cybertruck is saying all this? That pretty much explains it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
3 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
This from one of the worst automotive designers in the business... His designs range from pedestrian (model Y) to bizarre (truck).

Stick at Tesla. Mercedes, Lexus, and the others don't have a job offers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xarthan Avatar
Xarthan
2 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Uh Tesla does the exact same thing to their cars every year.


Holzhausen said that Apple's devices are "just a continuation" and a "slight refinement on the same thing."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C7 POWER Avatar
C7 POWER
1 minute ago at 12:45 pm
Hes not wrong though, Since Tim Cook Apple has played it very safe and has not really done a lot of exciting updates to the iPhone for example. The X was the big leap but since then innovation has stalled. The Apple Watch as well. I upgrade annually, but lets be real, Apple has not innovated in a long time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year

Sunday February 6, 2022 6:22 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Read Full Article250 comments
Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Tuesday February 8, 2022 7:11 am PST by
Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required. Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year and will allow merchants to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps...
Read Full Article149 comments
Top Stories 84 Thumbnail

Top Stories: March 8 Apple Event, New iMac Pro Rumors, Universal Control vs. Sidecar, and More

Saturday February 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year. Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Read Full Article34 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

Tuesday February 8, 2022 2:19 am PST by
Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today. DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's...
Read Full Article169 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman

Monday February 7, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...
Read Full Article270 comments