Tesla Design Chief on Apple Products: 'There's Nothing to Look Forward To'

Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen recently commented on Apple's design principles and product launches, lamenting that Apple doesn't deliver something "to look forward to."



During a podcast interview with Spike Feresten of Spike's Car Radio (via iPhone in Canada and Sawyer Merritt), Holzhausen said that Apple's devices are "just a continuation" and a "slight refinement on the same thing."



The sad part about Apple products now is like there's nothing to look forward to. I feel like it's just a continuation. It's just a slight refinement on the same thing. Inspirationally, it's been hard to get super motivated by what they're doing.

He also said that he "hates to say it" but he wears an Apple Watch "just because of the fitness thing side to it. Otherwise I haven't really found much purpose to it, other than the fitness part."

Holzhausen is responsible for designing the Tesla Model S, the Model 3, the Model X, and the Model Y, along with the unreleased Cybertruck. He has been with Tesla since 2008, and before that, he was the chief of design at Mazda and led the design of the Mazda Kabura concept car.

Apple and Tesla have a long history of poaching employees from one another, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also publicly sniped at Apple. Back in 2015, Musk famously called Apple the "Tesla Graveyard," and claimed that "if you don't make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple."