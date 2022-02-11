Video: Would You Pay $2000+ for Apple's AR/VR Headset?

by

Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Rumors about the first head worn Apple-branded AR/VR product have been trickling out for years now, so we thought it would be useful to provide a quick overview of what's coming, including the most recent realityOS information.

Hardware Features

apple ar headset concept 2

Render via designer Ian Zelbo

  • Overall Design - Apple's headset won't look too different from the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, featuring a curved visor that slides over the eyes and a comfortable mesh base that rests against the face. The visor will completely cover the eyes, blocking out peripheral vision to prevent light leaks.
  • Headband - The headset will be held in place by a swappable, adjustable headband that could be made from a material similar to an Apple Watch Sport band.
  • Weight - Apple wants the final version of the headset to weigh between 100 to 200 grams. That would be far lighter and more comfortable than something like the Oculus Quest 2, which weighs 503 grams. Prototypes weigh around 300 grams, so Apple may not be able to get the headset's weight quite as low as its target.
  • Spatial Audio - One of the headbands that Apple is testing features spatial audio technology for a surround sound experience.
  • Display - Apple's AR/VR headset is expected to adopt two high-resolution 4K micro OLED displays supplied by Sony for a high-quality viewing experience that offers up to 3,000 pixels per inch.
  • Cameras - The headset will be equipped with more than a dozen optical cameras for tracking hand movements, eye tracking mapping the environment, projecting visual experiences, and more.
  • Control Methods - Apple may support multiple input methods, including hand gestures, eye tracking and iris recognition, and a finger-worn control device. It will also detect skin and could monitor expression.
  • Chips - Two Mac-level Apple silicon chips are expected to be used in the AR/VR headset to provide the computing power that Apple wants. The headset is expected to be a standalone device that is not reliant on the iPhone or Mac for processing power.

Software Features

  • realityOS - Apple is designing a new operating system for the headset, and it's expected to be called "realityOS." Just this week, references to realityOS were found in Apple's source code.
  • App Store - Along with a new OS, the AR/VR headset will have a dedicated App Store. Apple will focus on gaming, streaming video content, and video conferencing.
  • Media Content - Apple could be planning to work with media parters to create content that could be watched in VR.
  • VR FaceTime - Apple is rumored to be working on a VR FaceTime-like experience with Animojis and other 3D features.

Pricing

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that the headset will sell for over $2,000, and The Information believes it could cost somewhere around $3,000.

Release Date

Apple has pushed back the planned release timeline of the AR/VR headset several times as it continues to work out development issues. There were multiple rumors suggesting that we'd see the headset debut at the 2022 WWDC event, but Bloomberg's ‌Mark Gurman‌ recently said that Apple may further delay the headset until 2023.

At this point, it's looking like we'll have to wait for 2023 to see the headset launch, though there is still a small possibility that it will see a 2022 announcement to give developers time to prepare apps for the device. Apple is said to be targeting the 2023 Worldwide Developer's Conference for a launch.

As for the development issues, Apple is having trouble with heat dissipation due to the high-powered processor, and there are still problems with the camera and the software to work out.

Read More

For all of the rumors on Apple's AR/VR headset, we have a dedicated rumor roundup that aggregates all of the information that we know so far.

Related Roundup: Apple Glasses
Related Forum: Apple Glasses, AR and VR

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
40 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Q: Would You Pay $2000+ for Apple's AR/VR Headset?
A: No.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vtrautia Avatar
vtrautia
39 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
no
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CMelton Avatar
CMelton
38 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Absolutely Not!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
InuNacho Avatar
InuNacho
35 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
If I'm paying $2,000 and look like a dork at the same time, I'd rather have the 90's version connected to an Amiga 3000. Get some real street cred with that baby attached to my sweaty forehead.



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Question: Would You Pay $2000+ for Apple's AR/VR Headset?

Answer: No, come on Apple! Don’t do this to us.

Lower the price to $999, please. Then, it’s a maybe.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
38 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
So only $1700 more than Oculus 2?

I guess that's a small price to pay for Privacy.

Also waiting patiently for the $200K Apple Car with the dynamic transparency sunroof.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Tuesday February 8, 2022 7:11 am PST by
Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required. Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year and will allow merchants to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps...
Read Full Article152 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

Tuesday February 8, 2022 2:19 am PST by
Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today. DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's...
Read Full Article176 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.4 Beta 2: Face ID Updates, Tap to Pay Code and More

Tuesday February 8, 2022 1:12 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while there aren't as many new features as we got in the first betas, there are some notable additions and changes worth highlighting. Tap to Pay on iPhone With the second beta of iOS 15.4, Apple introduced support for the "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that is designed to allow...
Read Full Article52 comments
safari icon blue banner

Safari Team Asks for Feedback Amid Accusations That 'Safari Is the Worst, It's the New IE'

Wednesday February 9, 2022 7:16 am PST by
Apple's Safari and WebKit team has asked for feedback on Twitter amid criticisms of the browser's bugs and missing support. Jen Simmons, an Apple Evangelist and developer advocate on the Web Developer Experience team for Safari and WebKit, Tweeted that "Everyone in my mentions [is] saying Safari is the worst, it's the new IE." This led her to ask users for feedback, preferably highlighting...
Read Full Article505 comments
caldigit thunderbolt 4 dock

CalDigit's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook Pro Features 18 Ports

Tuesday February 8, 2022 8:15 am PST by
CalDigit today introduced its new Thunderbolt Station 4 dock with 18 ports, which it claims is the most on any Thunderbolt dock ever. The dock features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with one of them providing up to 98W of pass-through charging to compatible Macs, including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The dock is also equipped with three USB-C ports (3.2 Gen 2), five USB-A ports...
Read Full Article169 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Preparing for Driver's Licenses on iPhone in iOS 15.4 Beta

Tuesday February 8, 2022 12:01 pm PST by
One major iOS 15 feature that we are still waiting for is the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states. Apple's website says this feature is coming in early 2022. In the meantime, Apple continues to prepare for the feature's impending launch. In the second beta of iOS 15.4 seeded today, MacRumors contributor Ste...
Read Full Article64 comments
tesla red orange bg feature

Tesla Design Chief on Apple Products: 'There's Nothing to Look Forward To'

Wednesday February 9, 2022 12:40 pm PST by
Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen recently commented on Apple's design principles and product launches, lamenting that Apple doesn't deliver something "to look forward to." During a podcast interview with Spike Feresten of Spike's Car Radio (via iPhone in Canada and Sawyer Merritt), Holzhausen said that Apple's devices are "just a continuation" and a "slight refinement on the same...
Read Full Article677 comments