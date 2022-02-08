Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required.



Once the Tap to Pay feature becomes available, merchants in the U.S. will be able to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps on an iPhone XS or newer. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their own iPhone or Apple Watch, contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including Shopify, and additional payment platforms and apps will follow later this year, according to Apple. It appears that the feature will be exclusive to the U.S. at launch, with no mention of additional countries or regions.

Apple said the Tap to Pay feature will also roll out to Apple Store locations in the U.S. starting later this year.