Apple Preparing for Driver's Licenses on iPhone in iOS 15.4 Beta

One major iOS 15 feature that we are still waiting for is the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states. Apple's website says this feature is coming in early 2022.



In the meantime, Apple continues to prepare for the feature's impending launch. In the second beta of iOS 15.4 seeded today, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser uncovered a new line of code in the Wallet app that states "Find out when your driver's license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates about your ID."

Apple last year announced that Arizona and Georgia will be among the first states to support the feature and said that Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will follow. Other states like Colorado, Delaware, Florida, and Louisiana already offer their own digital ID apps and could work with Apple on Wallet app integration.

Apple said select TSA security checkpoints will be the first locations where ID cards in the Wallet app can be presented, followed by retailers and venues in the future.

While there are code-level preparations for the feature, it is still not possible to add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app in the second beta of iOS 15.4. The feature could be enabled by time iOS 15.4 is publicly released around March or April, given Apple's early 2022 timeframe, but this remains to be seen.