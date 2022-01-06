The MacRumors Show: Mark Gurman Talks Through Everything Apple is Expected to Announce in 2022

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman joined us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss everything we're expecting from Apple in 2022, providing insights into over a dozen of Apple's upcoming products.

The second episode of The MacRumors Show takes a whistle-stop tour through all of the hardware Apple is expected to announce this year, including five new Macs, three new Apple Watches, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, and more. We were thrilled to be joined by Mark Gurman, the prominent Bloomberg reporter behind many of the scoops covered here on MacRumors, who is known for his accurate insider knowledge about Apple's plans.

Mark provided insights into the MacBook Air and the M2 chip, the logic behind the refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro and the future of the Touch Bar, the design and modularity of the new Mac Pro with Apple silicon, wireless charging coming to the iPad Pro, the rugged Apple Watch and the roadmap for new health features, the rumored Apple Watch Series 7 design that never emerged, the next-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, the long-rumored foldable iPhone, AirPods Pro 2, refreshed AirPods Max, and the launch of Apple's mixed-reality headset.

In a short bonus episode set to be released soon, we also talked to Mark about his day-to-day work as one of the leading Apple reporters, hearing his thoughts on the rumor community, the process of developing a story, his current device setup, and exactly what he finds so engaging about writing about Apple.

Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel.

If you haven't already listened to the first episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for a look back at Apple's product launches in 2021 and the rumors surrounding them, examining what turned out right and what went wrong, as well as highlighting some favorite moments from the year.

