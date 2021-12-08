Apple Looking to Create an 'Entirely New Application Paradigm' for AR and VR

Apple is looking to create an "entirely new application paradigm" for augmented and virtual reality according to a new job listing, highlighting the company's growing ambitions in the AR and VR space as it ramps up the development of its next-generation products.



The job posting initially shared by Hayden Lee, an AR/VR software engineering manager at Apple, describes Apple as looking for an AR/VR framework engineer. The job description states that Apple is seeking a candidate to help build an "entirely new application paradigm."

The role will include "working closely with Apple's UI frameworks, Human Interface designers and system software teams" in building out Apple's augmented and virtual reality experiences. "This role will push you to think outside-the-box, and solve incredibly ambitious and interesting problems in the AR/VR space," the job listing adds.

Following years of research and development, Apple is expected to release its first AR-focused device in 2022. The device, likely to come in the form of a headset, will be Apple's first major push into the increasingly vibrant AR and VR space. The company's first headset is not expected to be a mainstream hit at first, with credible reports suggesting it will remain a niche product aimed largely at developers for media consumption, communication, and gaming.

Further down the line, Apple plans to release augmented reality glasses. These glasses, unlike the headset, will be in a smaller form factor and are likely to appeal more to the masses. "Apple Glasses" are expected to debut by 2025 at the earliest, with the second generation of Apple's AR headset now rumored to launch in 2024.