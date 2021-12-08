Kuo: Second-Generation Apple AR Headset to Launch in 2024 With Lighter Design, Redesigned Battery System, and More

Apple is already working on its second-generation AR headset, which will feature a lighter design, adopt a new battery system, and a faster processor, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investor note obtained by MacRumors.



Apple is widely expected to launch its first-generation AR-focused device in 2022. That device has been previously reported to feature a processor with Mac-level computing power and will be usable independently from an iPhone, according to Kuo.

Highlighting Apple's long-term goals in AR and the "metaverse," Kuo said today that the development of the second generation of the headset is already underway and destined for launch in 2024. It will feature a lighter design compared to the first headset, as well as a new battery system, according to the analyst.



Apple has begun planning for the second-generation AR/MR headset, and the shipment schedule will likely be in 2H24. Improvements for the second generation include the lighter weight, form factor design, battery system, and processor compared to the first model, which will go to mass production in late 4Q22.

In his note today, Kuo also shared some new details about the first generation of Apple's AR headset, including that it will weigh around 300 to 400g and that it will be able to "seamlessly switch between AR and VR to provide an innovative headset experience."

Apple's first AR headset is expected to be a somewhat niche product aimed largely towards developers with a focus on communication, media consumption, and gaming. Apple's AR headset product line could ultimately replace the iPhone in 10 years, according to Kuo.

The first-generation of Apple's AR headset is one of the multiple new products Apple is expected to announce in 2022, including a total of five new Macs, three new Apple Watches, updates to the ‌iPhone‌ lineup, and more. Catch up on everything we know about Apple's AR headset here.