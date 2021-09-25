Top Stories: iPhone 13 Launch, iOS 15 Features, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

by

Following Apple's big media event last week, this week saw users able to get their hands on much of the new hardware and software, headlined by the iPhone 13 lineup and iOS 15.

Top Stories 42 Thumbnail 77
This week also saw some new rumors, including a fresh report about next year's iPhone 14 Pro and our own discovery of what are likely to be the display resolutions for Apple's upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models, so read on for all of the details!

First Impressions From New iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Owners

All four iPhone 13 models are now available, and we've had just a short bit of time with them to put together our initial thoughts on the new devices, so stay tuned for more as we spend additional time with them.

iphone 13 unboxing thumb
For a more thorough look right now, check out some of the early media iPhone 13 reviews and iPhone 13 Pro reviews that were published online earlier this week.

Key features across the iPhone 13 lineup include a faster A15 Bionic chip, camera improvements, longer battery life, and a smaller notch. The two Pro models also feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and additional camera features like Night mode portraits and ProRes video recording.

The Ultimate iOS 15 Walkthrough: Guides and How Tos for Every New Feature

This week marked the release of iOS 15 following over three months of beta testing, and we've put together an ultimate walkthrough with guides and how-to articles for every new feature.

Ultimate iOS 15 Guide Feature
iOS 15 is packed with new features, so make sure to check out our list of the top features to get started. Keep in mind that some iOS 15 features are not coming until later this year or next year, and there are also certain features that are not available on the iPhone X or older.

iOS 15 is compatible with the same devices that can run iOS 14, including older devices like the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE.

Upcoming 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Display Resolutions Likely Revealed in Latest macOS Monterey Beta

The latest macOS Monterey beta references two new built-in display resolutions that likely correspond to the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new display resolutions are listed as "3456 x 2234 Retina" and "3024 x 1964 Retina," which would represent an increase in pixel density for a sharper image if the displays are the expected sizes.

M1X MBP Feature
Apple is rumored to be introducing the redesigned MacBook Pro models before the end of the year, likely at another media event in October or November.

First Look Inside iPhone 13 Reveals Face ID Changes, Smaller Taptic Engine, and Larger Battery

With customers around the world finally getting their hands on the iPhone 13 lineup, some users are starting to open up their devices to see what's inside. Sonny Dickson from Australia was one of the first to share photos that provided an early look inside the devices.

iphone 13 internal images notch
The photos reveal changes that Apple made to the TrueDepth sensor system for Face ID to accommodate for the iPhone 13's smaller notch, in addition to a smaller Taptic Engine, a larger battery, and more.

Other teardowns have confirmed the battery capacities on all four models, and iFixit has shared an initial one-hour teardown video, with its traditional thorough teardown with photos and parts identification coming later.

iPhone 14 Pro Models Said to Feature Hole-Punch Display and 48MP Wide Camera

While the iPhone 13 is only just launching, rumors about next year's iPhone 14 models are already starting to circulate. This week, we heard from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new hole-punch display design without a notch, as well as a 48-megapixel Wide lens for the rear camera system.

iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2
Kuo also said that the first iPhone with under-screen Touch ID has been delayed until the second half of 2023, and that the first foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2024.

Everything New in the iOS 15.1 Beta

Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 15.1 this week, and there are a handful of new features and changes that we've rounded up here, including SharePlay being reenabled and the ability to add a COVID-19 vaccination card to the Wallet app.

General iOS 15
Apple also released a new macOS Monterey beta, as well as a HomePod software version 15.1 beta that adds Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Rated Comments

centauratlas Avatar
centauratlas
34 minutes ago at 06:42 am
I used the 13 Pro cinematic mode last night at friend's 4 year old's birthday party. I liked it. I learned a few thing about the focus and how close to be, but literally got it set up from the previous phone just a few minutes before leaving so didn't have time to try before the party. I like the 3x zoom too.

Even coming from the 12 Pro, I like the camera improvement.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
This was a good week. The best headline for the week is the article MacRumors posted below:

Upcoming 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Display Resolutions Likely Revealed in Latest macOS Monterey Beta
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
50 minutes ago at 06:25 am

Saw Dan's first impressions. He never really addressed the update from an iphone 8/x or xs max. From an iphone 12, sure I can understand maybe it's not that of an exciting upgrade.
I’d like to see reviews use the previous model, the model three years prior (since many carriers do 30 month payment plans), and the device most recently obsolete by Apple (for people who hold off as long as possible).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article257 comments
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

iPhone Sticking With Lightning Port Over USB-C for 'Foreseeable Future'

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," with no intention of switching to USB-C, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In spite of much of the industry moving toward USB-C, Apple will not be using it to replace the Lightning connector on the iPhone 13, or indeed on any iPhone model for the time being. In a note seen by MacRumors yesterday,...
Read Full Article306 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
maroon5memories

Apple Collaborates With Maroon 5 to Add 'Memories' Song to Photos App

Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard. "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software. Memories in the Photos app are created ...
Read Full Article31 comments
ulysses Blog Publishing

Ulysses 22 Brings New Blogging Options and Visual Customizations

Monday March 22, 2021 5:24 am PDT by
Popular writing app Ulysses today received its 22nd major release, introducing new publishing features and additional options for users to customize the visual appearance of their writing environment. As well as providing a focused writing environment, Ulysses offers ways to publish texts from within the app to various blogging platforms. Version 22 adds the ability to publish to Micro.blog, ...
Read Full Article28 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments