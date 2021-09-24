iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Unboxing and Honest First Impressions

by

It's iPhone 13 launch day, and customers around the world are receiving their ‌iPhone 13‌, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max orders, plus the new devices are also in Apple retail locations. We picked up one of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models and both of the iPhone 13 Pro models for a quick unboxing and an honest overview of the feature set.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ models have more environmentally friendly packaging, so you just need to pop open the box and your iPhone is right there with no more protective plastic. There are a few papers, a SIM ejection tool, and a Lightning to USB-C cable. No charger or EarPods, of course, because Apple dropped those last year.

iphone 13 boxes
The ‌iPhone 13‌ models are heavier than the iPhone 12 models, and it's definitely noticeable with the Pro Max. We have the Silver ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, and the Sierra Blue ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, which is a much lighter blue than last year.

iphone 13 starlight
As for the ‌iPhone 13‌, we have the Starlight color, which is meant to be a silver/gold hybrid, and on the ‌iPhone‌, it's nearly white. It's quite attractive. Unsurprisingly, the camera bumps are massive, and the notch is smaller, a feature that's mostly obvious when putting the ‌iPhone 13‌ next to an ‌iPhone 12‌.

iphone 13 pro and pro max cameras
Aside from the notch tweak and the camera bumps, the ‌iPhone 13‌ design is on the boring side because it's basically identical to the ‌iPhone 12‌ design.

iphone 13 iphone 12 notch comparison
The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models have a ProMotion display, and that's definitely a noticeable improvement. Scrolling is super smooth, and it looks great. ProMotion will definitely be the standout feature for people who pick a Pro model.

iphone 13 display
There are new camera capabilities, including a Macro mode. It's fun to play around with, but will have limited use in the real world. As other reviews have pointed out, there's an irritating quirk with macro mode -- if you get too close to the subject, the camera switches to another lens, and you have to reset the shot to get back to macro mode.

iphone 13 and iphone 13 pro max
Apple added a new Cinematic Mode, which is more or less Portrait Mode for video. It works okay, but it's a little bit buggy and it's not super fantastic. You're also getting Photographic Styles, which apply filters to just part of your image, which is kind of useful.

photographic styles iphone 13
Make sure to check out our video to see all the camera features in action, and we'll have more in-depth camera coverage coming up next week.

Battery life should be significantly improved based on what Apple has boasted for the new iPhones, but we'll need some more time to test that out. In a nutshell, these are basically ‌iPhone 12‌ models with a few new bells and whistles. There's nothing earth shattering here, so you don't need to upgrade if you've already got one an ‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 Pro, but there are some solid features for those coming from an older device.

Let us know what you think of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models in the comments.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Chytin Avatar
Chytin
1 hour ago at 11:59 am
Where can I find the dishonest first impressions?
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adamhwi Avatar
Adamhwi
48 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
If you want less than honest reviews, check out Apple’s fav iJustine. I’m pretty sure she’d be able to hype-up Tim’s turds if he let her.
“Look, there’s some corn… no freakin’ way! Look how amazing it looks with the new macro lens!”
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
56 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
I picked up my 13 mini this morning. There were only 7 people in line about a half-hour before the Apple Store opened, and I was number 4. I was ushered into the store right when it opened and got my phone within a few minutes. When I left the store, no one was in line. So although others apparently aren't excited about this release, I'm quite happy. My new mini has a bigger battery, smaller notch, better camera and better cellular radio. If it turns out to be true that Apple will be discontinuing the mini, this iPhone will have to tide me over for quite a while. If they do continue making the mini, the 13 should still last me for quite a while.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grassfeeder Avatar
grassfeeder
46 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
Im so tired of people expecting a completely new and revolutionary product every 12 months. Advancements dont always move that fast.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sviato Avatar
sviato
1 hour ago at 11:56 am
lol somehow the smaller notch seems to take up more space
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smorrissey Avatar
smorrissey
57 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
LOL "Honest" impressions just love the title i'm tired of those paid youtubers...the 4 phones they received lol.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article257 comments
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

iPhone Sticking With Lightning Port Over USB-C for 'Foreseeable Future'

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," with no intention of switching to USB-C, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In spite of much of the industry moving toward USB-C, Apple will not be using it to replace the Lightning connector on the iPhone 13, or indeed on any iPhone model for the time being. In a note seen by MacRumors yesterday,...
Read Full Article306 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming one week after Apple released the fifth betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. iOS 15 is a major update that...
Read Full Article49 comments
maroon5memories

Apple Collaborates With Maroon 5 to Add 'Memories' Song to Photos App

Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard. "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software. Memories in the Photos app are created ...
Read Full Article31 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
MacBook Pro Coating

Apple Launches Quality Program for MacBook Pro Anti-Reflective Coating Issues

Saturday October 17, 2015 7:58 am PDT by
Apple has issued an internal notice about a new Quality Program that addresses anti-reflective coating issues on MacBook and MacBook Pro models with Retina displays, as confirmed by multiple sources. These issues include the anti-reflective coating on displays wearing off or delaminating under certain circumstances. Apple will replace Retina displays on affected MacBook or MacBook Pro models ...
Read Full Article475 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article