iPhone 13 Pro Max Gets Nearly 10 Hours of Battery Life in Continuous Usage Test

Arun Maini today shared a new iPhone battery life test on his YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, timing how long all four iPhone 13 models last on a single charge compared to older iPhone models. Maini said all of the iPhones had 100% battery health and were set to an equivalent brightness, and each iPhone was subjected to the same usage.



While the test is not scientific, and might not perfectly reflect real-world usage, the video still provides us with a good idea of how the new iPhone 13 models stack up to previous generations in terms of battery life.

The winning device in the test was the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which achieved an impressive 9 hours and 52 minutes of battery life with continuous usage. Maini said this is the longest battery life of any iPhone that he has ever tested.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 9 hours and 52 minutes

iPhone 13 Pro: 8 hours and 17 minutes

iPhone 13: 7 hours and 45 minutes

iPhone 13 mini: 6 hours and 26 minutes

iPhone 12: 5 hours and 54 minutes

iPhone 11: 4 hours and 20 minutes

iPhone SE (2020): 3 hours and 38 minutes

The complete results were as follows:

All four iPhone 13 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the previous generation, and the devices are also equipped with a more power efficient A15 Bionic chip. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a new ProMotion display with an adaptive refresh rate that can drop as low as a power-preserving 10Hz or ramp up to a buttery smooth 120Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen.

All four iPhone 13 models launched today after pre-orders opened last Friday, September 17. Depending on the configuration you're looking for, it may still be possible to get same-day Apple Store pickup if you didn't pre-order.