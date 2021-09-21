Everything New in iOS 15.1 Beta 1

Just a day after releasing the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates, Apple has already seeded the first betas of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. The new updates reintroduce features like SharePlay, and below, we have a list of what's new.

SharePlay

SharePlay is enabled in the iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas to allow Apple to further work out bugs to get the feature ready to launch. Apple decided to pull SharePlay from the ‌iOS 15‌ launch because it was not properly functioning and was still riddled with issues.



Available in FaceTime, SharePlay is designed to let users call up their friends and family and then watch TV, watch movies, and listen to music together using neat features like shared playlists and TV show syncing for all users. SharePlay also allows for screen sharing.

If testing goes well, SharePlay could see an official launch in iOS 15.1.



Announce Calls

In the Settings for the Phone app, there's a new icon for the "Announce Calls" setting.





Vaccine Cards in Wallet

In ‌iOS 15‌, verifiable health records can be downloaded and stored in the Health app, and this includes COVID-19 vaccination records and health results. In iOS 15.1, vaccination records are able to be added to the Wallet app so a vaccine card can be provided to businesses, restaurants, venues, and more where vaccines are required for entry.

See our previous article for more details and discussion. Discussion should be limited to the ‌iOS 15‌ update and political comments will be immediately removed.



Other Features

Know of a feature that we left out? Let us know in the comments.