iPhone 13 Teardowns Reveal Battery Capacities Across All Four Models

With all four iPhone 13 models beginning to arrive to customers around the world, teardowns of the devices have started to surface on YouTube. Notably, the teardowns reveal the battery capacities across all four models.



Apple said all four iPhone 13 models feature larger batteries compared to previous generations, as confirmed by the battery capacities:

iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh

2,406 mAh iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh

3,227 mAh iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh

3,095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

The battery capacities for all four iPhone 13 models are consistent with those discovered in a Chinese database earlier this year.

For comparison, here are the battery capacities for iPhone 12 models:

iPhone 12 mini: 2,227 mAh

2,227 mAh iPhone 12: 2,815 mAh

2,815 mAh iPhone 12 Pro: 2,815 mAh

2,815 mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3,687 mAh

Here is one of the iPhone 13 teardowns that has surfaced on YouTube:

play

Apple advertises the iPhone 13 Pro as offering up to 1.5 hours longer battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, while Apple said the iPhone 13 Pro Max gets up to 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.