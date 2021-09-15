Additional Benchmarks Reveal A15 Bionic Performance Improvements in iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Earlier today, we reported on a Geekbench Metal result for the iPhone 13 Pro showing an approximately 55% graphics performance improvement compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.



Since that time, additional Geekbench results for both CPU and GPU performance across the iPhone 13 lineup have surfaced to provide a more complete look at the improvements.

On the graphics side, a Metal result for the iPhone 13 (designated iPhone14,5) reveals a score of 10608 for the A15 Bionic in that device, roughly 15% higher than the score for the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12.



The Metal score for the ‌iPhone 13‌ is significantly lower than the corresponding 14216 score for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ due to the fact that the Pro models (and the new A15-equipped iPad mini) feature a 5-core GPU while the regular ‌iPhone 13‌ models include a 4-core GPU.

Turning to CPU performance, we see similar scores across regular and Pro devices in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup because they all feature the same 6-core CPU setup. A survey of scores coming in today reveals single-core scores of around 1725 and multi-core scores generally around 4600.



These scores represent a roughly 10% increase in single-core performance and 18% increase in multi-core performance compared to the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 lineup.

With only a handful of results registered in the Geekbench database so far, these scores are still rough estimates, but the average scores will firm up over time as more come in.