Additional Benchmarks Reveal A15 Bionic Performance Improvements in iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

by

Earlier today, we reported on a Geekbench Metal result for the iPhone 13 Pro showing an approximately 55% graphics performance improvement compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

a15 bionic
Since that time, additional Geekbench results for both CPU and GPU performance across the iPhone 13 lineup have surfaced to provide a more complete look at the improvements.

On the graphics side, a Metal result for the iPhone 13 (designated iPhone14,5) reveals a score of 10608 for the A15 Bionic in that device, roughly 15% higher than the score for the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12.

iphone 13 geekbench metal
The Metal score for the ‌iPhone 13‌ is significantly lower than the corresponding 14216 score for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ due to the fact that the Pro models (and the new A15-equipped iPad mini) feature a 5-core GPU while the regular ‌iPhone 13‌ models include a 4-core GPU.

Turning to CPU performance, we see similar scores across regular and Pro devices in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup because they all feature the same 6-core CPU setup. A survey of scores coming in today reveals single-core scores of around 1725 and multi-core scores generally around 4600.

a15 geekbench cpu
These scores represent a roughly 10% increase in single-core performance and 18% increase in multi-core performance compared to the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 lineup.

With only a handful of results registered in the Geekbench database so far, these scores are still rough estimates, but the average scores will firm up over time as more come in.

Top Rated Comments

midkay Avatar
midkay
24 minutes ago at 08:06 pm
Pretty dang impressive, the A14 has been killer in performance and battery life in the 12 Pro Max (leaps ahead of the 11 Pro Max) and looks like they outdid themselves yet again.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
23 minutes ago at 08:08 pm
That’s good some had been speculating that the performance improvements would not be good since Apple didn’t compare the A15 to the A14.

https://www.macworld.com/article/357826/a15-processor-iphone-speed-performance-efficiency.html
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Amacfa Avatar
Amacfa
22 minutes ago at 08:08 pm
Won’t spend my money this year, until apple does a full reversal on CSAM.

also a very un-impressive lineup this year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
18 minutes ago at 08:12 pm

Ohhh but the random YouTubers said that Apple didn’t compare the A15 to the A14 in promotional materials so the performance must be the same! I believe them since they made 20 videos today saying the same thing!
??? /s
It’s all click bait. Everyone in the YouTube or Twitter is trying to make money based on guesses, estimates and stories.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
18 minutes ago at 08:13 pm

At the moment, CSAM is being on hold. I hope Apple just cancels it.
Apple now regrets for not “communicating” well with us about CSAM. They now realised that they should have never mentioned this to us.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
23 minutes ago at 08:08 pm
This is very impressive performance. Apple went all out!

Also, A15 Bionic chip, Phill Schiller baby.

Leaving the competition in the dust ?‍?️

Samsung and Google: Got TWO WORDS for you!

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

