First Impressions From New iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Owners

It's already Friday, September 24 in Australia and New Zealand, and customers who purchased a new iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max already have their new devices in hand. We've seen reviews of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models from media sites, but now first impressions from everyday Apple users are available.

Image via MacRumors Reader Hindsy

New ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro owners are sharing their opinions on the MacRumors forums, and for those awaiting their own new iPhones or considering a purchase, impressions from average consumers provide useful insight.

MacRumors reader Hindsy, who shared several photos of his new Sierra Blue ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, said that the 120Hz display is "definitely noticeable" even for "an amateur like me."

MacRumors reader Chris got iPhone 12 models in pink and blue. The pink is "gorgeous" and a must-see in person, and the blue is lighter in person too. Cinematic Mode is "incredibly fluid and fast."

And of course this year’s blue lineup is absolutely stellar! The Sierra Blue is a lot lighter than you’d think in person. pic.twitter.com/LD6vf9T5gU — Chris (@megarangerblue) September 23, 2021

Chris also shared a great video demoing the live wallpapers on the new iPhones.

The Live wallpapers on the #iPhone13 and #iPhone13Pro are stunning! I’m excited for these to release. They are gorgeous phones. pic.twitter.com/eAmXk3ux1f — Chris (@megarangerblue) September 23, 2021

Boardiesboi, who shares his opinions on new iPhone models every year, said that the new ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max doesn't feel heavier in the hands than the 12 Pro Max, even though there is a slight difference in weight. MagSafe does not appear to be stronger than last year.



He also said that the smaller notch is not that noticeable, and that the Sierra Blue color is "absolutely stunning" in person and looks quite different in different lighting situations.

Boardiesboi also shared a nice photo of the Sierra Blue color vs. the Pacific Blue color from last year for those who are interested in seeing the difference side-by-side.

Other impressions from new iPhone owners:



The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ display appears to be cooler than the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro display

The stainless steel edges of the Pro and Pro Max still show fingerprints

If you're used to the old notch, you can tell the new one is a little bit taller. But it still disappears into the background as you use the phone.

Have a new ‌‌iPhone 13‌ or 13 Pro? Let us know your thoughts and we'll add it to our impressions article.