iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores this Friday, September 24, and ahead of time, reviews of the devices have now been shared by several tech websites and YouTube channels.

Image Credit: The Verge

Key features across the iPhone 13 lineup include a faster A15 Bionic chip, camera improvements, longer battery life, and a smaller notch. The two Pro models also feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, up to 1TB of storage, and additional camera features like Night mode portraits and ProRes video recording.

The only differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max relate to their respective 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, battery life, and the weight of the devices, as the Pro and Pro Max have identical camera systems this year.



We've already rounded up unboxing videos of the devices, and we've shared some highlights from written reviews below.

ProMotion

The Verge's Dieter Bohn said Apple did an "excellent job" with its implementation of a ProMotion display on iPhone 13 Pro models. While previous iPhones are limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, ProMotion enables iPhone 13 Pro models to have an adaptive refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content that is displayed on the screen, resulting in smoother appearing content while watching videos, gaming, and scrolling text.

When I scroll on the iPhone 13 Pro, the text stays readable instead of turning into a blur. Things moving on the screen are smoother. It feels more like a direct interaction with my finger because the iPhone can literally change its refresh rate to match my movement.

Longer Battery Life

The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern said all four iPhone 13 models last at least an hour longer than the equivalent iPhone 12 models.

In my daily use, all four of the models lasted at least an hour longer than their predecessors. The Pro Max could easily go until the next day. If you want to stretch battery life further, you can turn off 5G. (Power savings aside, it's a fun experiment to see how little 5G really adds to the smartphone experience right now.)

Stern did recommend that customers consider replacing the battery in their current iPhone if they are experiencing shorter battery life, as that would certainly be a more economical option than upgrading to a brand new iPhone.

Cameras

CNET's Patrick Holland was particularly impressed with the new Cinematic mode, which is available on all four iPhone 13 models.

All of the iPhones 13 get a new feature called Cinematic mode. It uses the rear cameras or the True Depth camera array to create a 1,080p video at 30fps. What makes the video compelling is that everything but your subject is out of focus. The iPhone can even execute a rack focus from one subject to another. The effect is dramatic and impressive.

Holland did note that Cinematic mode needs a good amount of light to work best. If conditions are too dark, users are notified to turn the iPhone's flash on.

A15 Bionic

As we saw in early benchmark results, the A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13 models is around 10-15% faster compared to the A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 lineup. CNET's Patrick Holland shared a chart with Geekbench 5 scores for comparison.

cnet geekbench 5 iphone 13

More Reviews

MacRumors will have our own hands-on iPhone 13 review in an upcoming video, so be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Top Rated Comments

kylelerner Avatar
kylelerner
2 hours ago at 06:39 am
I’ll be turning off 5G once I get an iPhone equipped with it. Most insane marketing hype for a new technology ever.

Not once in my life have I felt that LTE wasn’t sufficient enough. So, I’ll take the battery savings, thank you very much.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kahkityoong Avatar
kahkityoong
2 hours ago at 06:40 am
What the hell was going through their minds when the Verge made that photo for the review? Looks like an alien vomited on the wall.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
52 minutes ago at 07:24 am

So this is all hype?


The hype is, what exactly do you need 665Mbps for on a smartphone? As [USER=825092]@kylelerner[/USER] said, LTE has pretty much always been fast enough to do what people do with smartphones.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghsDUDE Avatar
ghsDUDE
1 hour ago at 06:48 am
I really want the 13 Pro Max battery…but I go jogging with my phone in my pocket and that has to feel like a brick.

Really hoping the 13 Pro battery is better than 12 Pro…13 Pro is perfect size for me, just need better battery life.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GDF Avatar
GDF
1 hour ago at 06:52 am

I’ll be turning off 5G once I get an iPhone equipped with it. Most insane marketing hype for a new technology ever.

Not once in my life have I felt that LTE wasn’t sufficient enough. So, I’ll take the battery savings, thank you very much.
I wonder how much more battery you get with 5G turned off?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
46 minutes ago at 07:29 am

Not sure why they did just call it an iPhone 12S. A numerical increase should require a larger hardware and visual product difference than the previous model.
I suppose the new colors require a new number. :rolleyes:
More likely they realize that telling their mostly non-tech savvy audience to choose a phone between the iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12S Mini, 12, 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Pro Max might get kind of confusing.
It was one thing when every year they released one phone and one phone only, but now that the lineup has four flag ships and the lower end models, the S just makes things more complicated
Also, The names can only get more confusing from here. If the rumors about a folding iPhone are true, imagine an iPhone 17S Pro Max Fold.
Starts to sound more like a Samsung phone than an iPhone.
So, it’s just easier to go with a new number every year.
Not to mention a new number makes the phone seem more new, which is always good for the marketing department, and also lets be honest, with smart phone upgrades becoming smaller and smaller every year, the iPhone 13 is really more of an iPhone XSSSS.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
