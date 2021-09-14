TrendForce Shares Last-Minute iPhone 13 Expectations Ahead of Today's Apple Event

Apple will be holding a virtual event today at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its last-minute expectations for iPhone 13 features and production of the devices.



In line with previously rumored features, TrendForce expects all four iPhone 13 models to be equipped with a faster A15 chip and sensor-shift image stabilization for the rear cameras. For the Pro and Pro Max models, the research firm said the devices will feature up to 1TB of storage, power efficient LTPO displays with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and an upgraded Ultra Wide lens with the addition of autofocus.

In line with information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, TrendForce added that the LiDAR Scanner will remain limited to the Pro models.

In view of the "lackluster sales performance" of the iPhone 12 mini, TrendForce said the iPhone 13 mini is expected to account for less than 10% of total iPhone 13 production, noting that Apple will focus its sales efforts on the larger models. Previous rumors have indicated that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last "mini" model that Apple offers, with the iPhone 14 lineup expected to consist of two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models.

In addition to the iPhone 13, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 with a new flat-edge design and third-generation AirPods.