Prosser: Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Flat-Edged Design, New Green Color Option

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design, similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and the addition of a new green case color option, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser.



In a video, Prosser explains that Apple is looking to redesign the Apple Watch, which has featured the same design since its launch, with the Series 7 later this year. One of the most striking new changes, according to Prosser, will be flat edges. Current Apple Watches feature curved edges, much like previous generation iPhones. However, with the iPhone 12, Apple reverted to flat edges and is even expected to do so for the upcoming MacBook Pro redesign.

In addition to the flat edges, Apple will include a new green color case option. Prosser says Apple has been testing "experimental colors" and that the green color option is not entirely set in stone. Prosser says that Apple could offer the Apple Watch 7 in a variety of additional colors.



As he has done for AirTags and AirPods Max, Prosser shared renders for the upcoming watch, which he claims are based on real-life images and CAD files he has seen from a source. Prosser says the screen size and display will remain the same but notes that he has heard that Apple has tested Apple Watch prototypes with smaller bezels and a larger display.

Prosser adds that he has only seen the design of the upcoming watch, not the specifications, which would include whether the watch will feature new sensors and health capabilities.

Apple has been rumored to be working on blood glucose and blood pressure monitoring for future Apple Watches. With the Series 6, Apple introduced Blood Oxygen tracking and previously added ECG functionality with the Apple Watch Series 4. Apple is likely to continue to push the health features on the watch, but what exactly that will entail with the Series 7 remains unknown.

It's also worth noting that Prosser says his source cannot confidently say that this specific Apple Watch design is the Series 7 and that it could even be the Apple Watch Series 8, destined for 2022. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously reported that the 2021 Apple Watch would see a redesign, pushing Prosser to label this design as the upcoming Apple Watch.