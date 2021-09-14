Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and More Expected

by

Apple's virtual "California Streaming" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to introduce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and perhaps the third-generation AirPods alongside a few other announcements.

sept 2021 live coverage
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Top Rated Comments

BruiserB Avatar
BruiserB
46 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Another U2 Album?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
35 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Who’s ready to play Apple Event bingo?



Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Psychicbob Avatar
Psychicbob
47 minutes ago at 08:38 am
My overdraft is ready
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redbeard331 Avatar
redbeard331
26 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Last minute leaks..

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SVTmaniac Avatar
SVTmaniac
45 minutes ago at 08:40 am
My body is ready.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple$ Avatar
Apple$
36 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I'm hoping for price drops or price adjustments for currencies other than USD for older iPhones!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

twitter hashflag apple event

Twitter Hashflag for September 14 Apple Event Goes Live

Tuesday September 7, 2021 1:21 pm PDT by
A new unique #AppleEvent "hashflag" has surfaced on Twitter for next week's "California Streaming" all-digital Apple event to increase visibility and maximize hype on the social media network. The custom Twitter hashtag includes a multi-colored Apple logo, and it's live as of 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple has used the little icons next to hashtags on Twitter for all its previous events...
Read Full Article55 comments
apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article255 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat red

Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 Will Be Available in Limited Quantities At Launch

Sunday September 5, 2021 11:49 pm PDT by
Despite the Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production issues, Apple still plans to announce the new smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 at its usual September event, but the device will be available in limited quantities at launch, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlines three potential outcomes of Apple's...
Read Full Article42 comments
9

Here's What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday September 13, 2021 6:41 am PDT by
As is frequently the case, Apple’s 2021 product launch schedule seems to be weighted toward the latter part of the year, with a number of new products still expected to debut. While Apple is planning to hold an event this week, it won't include everything Apple's expected to announce before the year ends. On Tuesday, September 14, Apple will be holding its "California streaming" event,...
Read Full Article89 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Will Reportedly Ramp Up at End of September, New MacBook Pros Expected Later in Fall

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
Following a report earlier this week from Nikkei Asia that claimed volume production of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models had been delayed due to manufacturing challenges, a new report has offered a more specific timeframe. According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That...
Read Full Article39 comments
apple watch series 7 clone

Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Emerge in China

Friday August 27, 2021 6:40 am PDT by
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign. The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Read Full Article159 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article113 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article126 comments
apple event september 14

Gurman: Apple's Second Fall Event to Focus on Both New Macs and New iPads

Monday September 13, 2021 1:53 am PDT by
After Tuesday's "California streaming" event where Apple will unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3, Apple has one further event planned that will focus on new Mac and iPad announcements, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Responding to a query about new Macs, Gurman tweeted that "there will be two events," and said he expected the latter to feature both new...
Read Full Article54 comments