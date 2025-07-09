Next-Gen Apple Pencil Could Work on Any Surface

Apple has been granted a patent for a next-generation Apple Pencil that uses optical sensors to work across a wide range of surfaces, including devices such as the iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office this week granted Apple the filing (via Patently Apple), which is titled "Input Device With Optical Sensors." The patent describes a stylus equipped with advanced optical tracking systems capable of detecting movement, tilt, rotation, and position in three-dimensional space.

Unlike current models, the proposed ‌Apple Pencil‌ would not rely on interaction with a capacitive touchscreen. Instead, it would utilize sensors embedded in the Pencil itself to capture motion and translate it into digital input.

In one configuration, the tip of the ‌Apple Pencil‌ is described as being formed from a partially or fully transparent material, such as cover glass. This would allow light to pass through the tip to the target surface and back to the internal sensor system.

The Pencil would then analyze the light data to determine characteristics of the movement, including direction, speed, tilt angle, and rotational orientation, without requiring direct contact with a touch-sensitive display. The patent also outlines an alternative implementation using a trackball mechanism.

Beyond drawing, the patent envisions broader use cases. In addition to supporting sketching, writing, and gesture input, the ‌Apple Pencil‌ could act as a spatial controller for system-level actions. These include cursor manipulation, file navigation, audio controls, or initiating phone calls. The patent's illustrations depict the stylus in use with a variety of Apple products, including the iPad, ‌MacBook Pro‌, ‌iPhone‌, and Apple Watch.

At WWDC 2025, Apple showcased the Logitech Muse, a third-party spatial stylus developed for the Apple Vision Pro headset. The Muse allows users to draw in mid-air with precision, relying on spatial tracking rather than contact with a physical surface.

The ‌Apple Pencil‌ patent echoes similar design goals, hinting at potential in-house development of new input devices that extend beyond the ‌iPad‌. Patent filings cannot be taken as evidence of Apple's immediate plans, but they do indicate areas of active research and interest for the company, as well as what it is considering developing for future devices.