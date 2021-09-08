Leaker Details Last-Minute iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 Rumors

by

The leaker Max Weinbach has today shared a series of rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and third-generation AirPods via his Twitter account @PineLeaks.

iphone 13 matte black and bronze
Weinbach's most notable ‌iPhone 13‌ rumors from his latest tweets are listed below:

  • No price rises for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.
  • The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini will offer approximately one additional hour of battery life.
  • The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will feature an 18 to 20 percent larger battery compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
  • Both the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will continue to use the same battery components as last year, but offer batteries that are 10 percent larger.
  • The battery life of the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro may be worse than the ‌iPhone 13‌ due to the power consumption of the 120Hz-capable ProMotion display.
  • The ProMotion displays of the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will throttle to 60Hz when Low Power Mode is enabled.
  • The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will continue to offer exclusive features that the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will not have.
  • The camera sensors across all models will be able to receive at least 15 percent more light, with the biggest increase on the Ultra Wide camera's sensor, with up to 40 percent more light.
  • "Cinematic" portrait video mode will use an electronic image stabilization (EIS) known as "Warp." This mode will attempt to keep the subject in the center of the frame, use optical image stabilization in a more "smooth" operating mode, and offer additional effects.
  • Night Mode will recognize when stars are in the frame and adjust settings accordingly. A new algorithm analyses structures, resharpens, and adjusts shadows. The color science of ‌Night Mode‌ will also be "visibly" improved.

According to Weinbach, Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will feature a charging case with a 20 percent larger battery compared to the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, but will offer wireless charging as standard. The batteries inside each individual AirPod will also be around the same size as previous models. The sound quality is said to be largely the same as the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, but with slightly improved bass and low-end.

Weinbach added that the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is set to see the Apple Watch's biggest improvement in battery life yet.

It is worth noting that Weinbach has a mixed to poor track record. Previous reports from Weinbach are littered with large numbers of claims that never panned out, such as the insistence that the iPhone 12 would feature a 120Hz display, bigger batteries, improved Face ID, and improved optical zoom. There have also been incorrect rumors about a native iPad Calculator app in iOS 13, iPhone displays that work under water, Dark Mode being delayed, and a HomePod launch in Austria and Italy within 2019, to name a few.

Last year, directly ahead of the iPhone 12 event, Weinbach issued a wave of detailed "leaks" about the iPhone 12 lineup that were similar to this thread. Virtually none of the rumors from the equivalent tweet thread last year came true. Despite these ultimately incorrect rumors, Weinbach correctly predicted that the ‌iPhone 12‌ would feature a new blue color option last year.

Weinbach has been vocal about what can be expected from the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, contributing to three detailed reports from over the last year. Indeed, many of the more popular rumors around the upcoming devices have come from Weinbach, such as astrophotography features, an always-on display, stronger MagSafe magnets, a matte black color option and a potential bronze color option, an anti-fingerprint coating, and reverse wireless charging. It is yet to be seen if his rumors will come to fruition this year at Apple's "California Streaming" special event on Tuesday, September 14.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 13
Tags: Max Weinbach, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7 Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: Apple Watch, iPhone

Top Rated Comments

dylanthomas Avatar
dylanthomas
1 hour ago at 06:58 am

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will continue to offer exclusive features that the iPhone 13 Pro will not have.
Love missing out on features because I don't want to carry around a tablet sized phone
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Herrpod Avatar
Herrpod
50 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Here’s a ton of rumors…followed by the caveat that this guy is almost always dead wrong. Cool story.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jamcgahey Avatar
jamcgahey
50 minutes ago at 07:10 am
I'm cool with most of it being inaccurate so long as the "no price increases" is accurate.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Caliber26 Avatar
Caliber26
51 minutes ago at 07:10 am

13 Pro having less battery life than the 12 doesn't sound great.
Hey, but at least the ProMotion crybabies will finally get buttery scrolling. ?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eicca Avatar
eicca
42 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I’m still totally pleased with getting a 12 Mini for $300 off last week.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
41 minutes ago at 07:20 am



* The iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an 18 to 20 percent larger battery compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If this is true. This is a huge improvement.
...then you realise the 120hz display will be 20% less energy efficient than last years display. Bye bye battery gains.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 pro max silicone cases

'iPhone 13 Pro Max' Silicone MagSafe Cases Appear in Leaked Video

Monday September 6, 2021 12:27 am PDT by
A now-deleted video purporting to show official Apple silicone cases for the "iPhone 13 Pro Max" appears to corroborate the "iPhone 13" naming convention for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup. iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case #Apple #IPhone13 pic.twitter.com/jkcQ0sdtXF— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2021 Originally shared online last week by Twitter account @PinkDon1, the...
Read Full Article69 comments
apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article224 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments
iphone 12 pro iphone 13 pro

Apple Labels iPhone 12 As 'Legacy' Device, Lists Four Unreleased iPhones in New MagSafe Charger FCC Filing

Monday September 6, 2021 11:45 pm PDT by
Apple has referenced four unreleased iPhones in an updated FCC filing for its MagSafe charger, while at the same time referencing the currently released iPhone 12 lineup as "legacy" iPhones. The new filing doesn't reveal any details about a possible update to the MagSafe charger; instead, the filing only includes updated testing based on new equipment. In the equipment section of the...
Read Full Article102 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat red

Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 Will Be Available in Limited Quantities At Launch

Sunday September 5, 2021 11:49 pm PDT by
Despite the Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production issues, Apple still plans to announce the new smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 at its usual September event, but the device will be available in limited quantities at launch, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlines three potential outcomes of Apple's...
Read Full Article41 comments
apple independent repair program

Germany Urges EU to Require 7 Years of Updates and Repairs for iOS Devices

Monday September 6, 2021 4:13 am PDT by
Smartphone makers like Apple and Google should be required to provide security updates and spare parts for their mobile devices for at least seven years, according to new environmental responsibility proposals from the German government to the European Union (via Heise Online). The European Commission recently proposed that mobile device manufacturers should provide software updates and...
Read Full Article449 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Executive Addresses Recent Employee Concerns in Internal Video

Monday September 6, 2021 12:26 pm PDT by
In a video broadcasted to staffers days before Labor Day, Apple's retail and people chief Deirdre O'Brien addressed the growing number of Apple employees voicing their opinions about workplace issues like pay inequality. For those unaware, over the last few weeks, some Apple employees have taken to Twitter to share their workplace frustrations, sparking the "AppleToo" movement. Created by a...
Read Full Article158 comments
iphone 13 iphone 13 pro cameras

Leak Reveals Four Major iPhone 13 Camera Features

Friday September 3, 2021 2:09 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 models will offer at least four significant new camera software features, recent reports have suggested. According to a report from reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce a new camera feature called "Cinematic Video" on the iPhone 13. Cinematic Video would effectively bring Portrait Mode to video, allowing users to record footage with an added sense ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Interest in Switching to iPhone Drops Among Android Users Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch, Survey Shows

Tuesday August 31, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell. The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Read Full Article232 comments
galaxy watch 4

Samsung Copies Another Apple Watch Feature

Monday September 6, 2021 4:02 am PDT by
Samsung has implemented another feature that has long been available with the Apple Watch, it has been discovered. Samsung is often criticized by passionate Apple customers for allegedly copying from the Cupertino-based company. In 2015, observers could not help but notice the Samsung Gear S2's arrangement of circular icons, which bore a striking similarity to the Apple Watch's app view....
Read Full Article