Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs.

The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro . The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between two pieces of glass, replacing the rounded stainless steel frame of the iPhone 11 series.

In order to house the bigger 6.7-inch OLED screen, the device will be slightly wider and taller, and the bezels have been shaved to an impressive 1.55mm, compared to 2.52mm on the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

They also mirror rumors that the new ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max will have a thickness of 7.4mm, which would be quite a bit thinner than the 8.1mm thick ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌. However, the camera bump is said to be slightly thicker, 1.26mm rather than 1.21mm, although the cameras themselves don't protrude as much.



One oddity in the designs is that the size of the notch is the same as the one found on Apple's current ‌iPhone‌ lineup. Previous rumors suggest Apple has designed a smaller notch, although Weinbach claims that these details weren't finalized when the CAD was made, which is a genuine possibility.

Other key takeaways from the video:



Fourth camera sensor for the LiDAR Scanner.

Slightly increased diameter of camera lenses.

Thicker antenna lines on sides of handset for 5G.

SIM card tray relocated to other side of device.

Smart Connector-esque input where SIM card try used to be.

One less speaker hole on right side speaker grille.

10 to 15 percent louder speakers.

Power button sits slightly lower on device.



New colors could include light blue, violet, and light orange.

Weinbach has accurately revealed a new ‌iPhone‌ color in the past, and has previously claimed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ in Navy Blue could replace the Midnight Green finish available for iPhone 11 Pro models.



Weinbach also accurately predicted that the volume HUD would become less obtrusive in iOS 13, but he has also shared several Apple-related rumors that did not pan out, including the iPad getting a native Calculator app in ‌iOS 13‌ and the HomePod launching in Austria and Italy within 2019. Weinbach has a more established track record with Android-related rumors, but this could be set to change.

Apple is expected to offer four iPhones in three different sizes this year: A 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will be higher-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ and the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ will be lower-end models and successors to the ‌iPhone 11‌.