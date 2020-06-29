'iPhone 12 Pro' Models Could Be Capable of Shooting 4K Video at 120fps and 240fps

Two new camera modes could be coming to some models of Apple's "iPhone 12," according to YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach.



Specifically, the video modes are said to include the ability to shoot 4K video at 120fps and 240fps. The new modes are thought to be coming to Apple's higher-end "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro" and "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max".

Weinbach reportedly tore down the Camera app in the recently released developer build of iOS 14 and found references to the new video modes.

Weinbach's Apple source subsequently confirmed that Apple is internally testing these new camera modes for upcoming iPhones, and that they'll likely be reserved for the higher-end models in this year's upcoming lineup.

Camera improvements are expected in the "‌iPhone 12‌" lineup. For example, rumors suggest some of the new iPhone models coming in 2020 will feature a 3D camera, which sounds like the LiDAR Scanner feature that Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro models.

However the new 4K shooting modes are probably something to do with Apple's A14 chip. Current iPhones are limited to 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps.

Apple plans to release four "‌‌iPhone 12‌‌" models with OLED displays in the fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. All of the devices are expected to support 5G and they may sport a new design that includes more of a flat edged metal frame like the ‌iPad Pro‌ or ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 4.