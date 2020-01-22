iPhone 12 Lineup Rumored to Feature All-New Navy Blue Color Option

Wednesday January 22, 2020 9:21 am PST by Joe Rossignol
At least one iPhone 12 model will come in a new Navy Blue finish, according to XDA Developers writer and leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.

Weinbach believes that Navy Blue could replace the Midnight Green finish available for iPhone 11 Pro models. In line with this, EverythingApplePro created a mockup of what the iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue could look like.

iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue concept via EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach

Weinbach has accurately revealed a new iPhone color in the past. In May 2019, through his Twitter account PineLeaks, he said the successor to the iPhone XR would come in a new light green color. However, he said the green option would replace yellow, and the iPhone 11 is available in both green and yellow.

Weinbach also accurately predicted that the volume HUD would become less obtrusive in iOS 13, but he has also shared several Apple-related rumors that did not pan out, including the iPad getting a native Calculator app in iOS 13 and the HomePod launching in Austria and Italy within 2019.


Weinbach has a more established track record with Android-related rumors, most recently including alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks.

Watch this EverythingApplePro video for a closer look at the Navy Blue concept:


Apple plans to release five new iPhone models in 2020, including the so-called "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" with a 4.7-inch display in the spring and a higher-end, OLED-and-5G lineup with one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model in the fall, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tag: Max Weinbach
[ 35 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Rychiar
50 minutes ago at 09:22 am
the iPad not having a calculator app is beyond ridiculous at this point... what's the logic in shortchanging it?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
adamw
50 minutes ago at 09:22 am
I like Navy BLUE! I would like one please.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
BradWI
47 minutes ago at 09:25 am
Can’t wait for everyone to go crazy over the blue color. And then put a case on it so they never see the blue.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
16 minutes ago at 09:56 am


I‘d buy purple in a heartbeat. ?


just don't let any rain fall on it ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
47 minutes ago at 09:25 am
I'm blue da ba dee da ba di...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
46 minutes ago at 09:26 am
the mock looks more purple - now that would be a great color! also it would be super weird to get rid of the green that they just introduced, and from what i can see - it's been pretty popular.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
M-Life
41 minutes ago at 09:31 am
I blue myself just reading this rumor.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
49 minutes ago at 09:23 am
I really like the Midnight Green, but I like this much more!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
QuarterSwede
47 minutes ago at 09:25 am
I like that a lot but let’s be honest, I’m just going to throw a case on it anyway.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
45 minutes ago at 09:27 am


I like that a lot but let’s be honest, I’m just going to throw a case on it anyway.

Truth. I used to be anti-case until I had kids. Now everything gets cases.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]