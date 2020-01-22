On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
iPhone 12 Lineup Rumored to Feature All-New Navy Blue Color Option
Weinbach believes that Navy Blue could replace the Midnight Green finish available for iPhone 11 Pro models. In line with this, EverythingApplePro created a mockup of what the iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue could look like.
Weinbach has accurately revealed a new iPhone color in the past. In May 2019, through his Twitter account PineLeaks, he said the successor to the iPhone XR would come in a new light green color. However, he said the green option would replace yellow, and the iPhone 11 is available in both green and yellow.
Weinbach also accurately predicted that the volume HUD would become less obtrusive in iOS 13, but he has also shared several Apple-related rumors that did not pan out, including the iPad getting a native Calculator app in iOS 13 and the HomePod launching in Austria and Italy within 2019.
The iPhone XR successor will come without the yellow color we saw last year, but with a new light green color.— Pine (@PineLeaks) May 10, 2019
The shade of this green is comparable with the blue we currently have. It will be a quite bright color, but not too flashy.
So just got some amazing news...— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 19, 2019
In iOS 13 the volume HUD is gone! Apple is finally fixing their software!
It's also supposed to be ground breaking but whatever.
Weinbach has a more established track record with Android-related rumors, most recently including alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks.
Watch this EverythingApplePro video for a closer look at the Navy Blue concept:
Apple plans to release five new iPhone models in 2020, including the so-called "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" with a 4.7-inch display in the spring and a higher-end, OLED-and-5G lineup with one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model in the fall, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I‘d buy purple in a heartbeat. ?
just don't let any rain fall on it ;)
Truth. I used to be anti-case until I had kids. Now everything gets cases.
I like that a lot but let’s be honest, I’m just going to throw a case on it anyway.
[ Read All Comments ]