iPhone 12 Pro Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display, 3x Camera Zoom, and Improved Face ID

iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.

Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new flagship iPhone's display is said to dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz as required to preserve battery life.

To accommodate the increased power consumption of a high-refresh rate display and 5G cellular connectivity, iPhone 12 Pro may contain a larger internal battery. Weinbach specifically suggests that the largest rumored iPhone, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, will feature a battery capacity of 4400mAh. This would be a substantial increase over the 3969mAh of Apple's largest current smartphone, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The rumors also suggest that Face ID will feature a wider angle of view to support unlocking at a wider range of angles, alongside a smaller notch design. Weinbach reinforces rumors of a LiDAR Scanner on the rear of the device to be used to make autofocus faster and improve the accuracy of Portrait Mode photos, as well as for augmented reality experiences.

Smart HDR could be improved to reduce noise in low-light environments. The telephoto zoom lens is reportedly increasing to a 3x optical zoom, upgraded from the current 2x. This would allow users to take images and video closer to the subject without the reduction in quality of digital zoom.

Last month Weinbach and EverythingApplePro shared what they claimed was a sneak peek of iPhone 12 Pro Max, based on alleged leaked CAD designs. Weinbach has previously made a couple of accurate predictions of the iPhone 11 Pro Midnight Green finish, and a less obtrusive volume HUD in iOS 13, but has also shared a number of incorrect rumors such as a native iPad Calculator app in iOS 13, iPhone displays that work under water, Dark Mode delayed, and a HomePod launch in Austria and Italy within 2019.