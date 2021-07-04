Rumor: iPhone 13 to Feature Larger Wireless Charging Coils, Possibly for Reverse Wireless Charging

by

Apple plans to include a "slightly bigger" wireless charging coil in this year's iPhone 13 lineup, which will not only yield improved heat management and higher wattage, but could be paving the way towards reverse wireless charging, according to a new rumor from Max Weinbach (via EverythingApplePro).

iphone 13 wireless charging coil

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

According to the rumor, Apple plans to make the physical wireless charging coil in this upcoming iPhone larger, which would increase the surface area of where wireless charging can be induced. Weinbach had previously reported that the 2021 iPhones will feature stronger MagSafe magnets, which in today's rumor, he reiterates could be a reason behind the increased coil size.

Weinbach also speculates that the increased coil size could be used for reverse wireless charging, which would enable users to charge wireless charging compatible devices, such as AirPods, by placing them on the back of the ‌iPhone‌.

In February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that reverse wireless charging capabilities are unlikely to come to the iPhone in the "near future." Despite Apple holding off on officially announcing the feature, FCC filings for the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ revealed earlier this year that all models of the iPhone 12 lineup include the ability to reverse wirelessly charge other devices, such as ‌AirPods‌ (second generation), AirPods Pro, or newer Apple Watch models.

More recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning reverse wireless charging capabilities for the next-generation iPad Pro in 2022. Reverse wireless charging does significantly drain a device's battery, and Apple may feel as though that the feature would make more sense in an iPad Pro, thanks to its larger battery, compared to an ‌iPhone‌.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Tags: Max Weinbach, EverythingApplePro
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
1 hour ago at 03:11 am
It’s nice to have the option in a pinch, but if Apple really wants to be green, it should actively work to educate people on how wasteful (and therefore unenvironmentally friendly) wireless charging really is.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Morgenland Avatar
Morgenland
38 minutes ago at 03:38 am
What a nightmare at Apple.
Now their reverse product managers have gain further ground against the only efficient and fast charging with cables.
Instead of a battery larger in dimension and capacity, those cable haters put in a larger coil. That is absurd!
I fear those managers with deep expertise in energy efficiency are shaking their heads if they are still there....

The issue of device space: If you do not want to integrate promising periscope telecameras and instead add cheap super wide-angle lenses, then this is really not a step forward. I had expected more from Apple. And now even the RWC freaks are getting a kick out of it. Very unpleasant stagnation at Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
1 hour ago at 03:11 am
I use cases on my phones that I don’t even use wireless charging if it’s available, let alone reverse wireless charging. I wonder how many people have actually used reverse wireless charging on a regular basis.

I hope those extra space for those coils is not being used as an excuse to minimize battery capacity.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
57 minutes ago at 03:19 am
I wish magsafe would carry data so could use it for CarPlay
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
51 minutes ago at 03:25 am
iPhone 13 is gonna be hard sell for many unless Apple can get those remaining pesky X and XS users such as myself to upgrade. It’s also obvious there still a high percentage of iPhone 6s users out there why they are still supporting iOS 15 on it.

But iPhone 13 is sounding more like this years XS. Not much to really justify this on either 11 or 12 to upgrade. 2022 iPhone is likely gonna see substantial changes, likely faster 5G modem, while 2023 will come with the overhaul, which I suspect will be no ports.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
44 minutes ago at 03:32 am
No one needs to upgrade their iPhone every year anyway
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Thursday July 1, 2021 12:46 am PDT by
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production,...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Pulse Oximetry Company Masimo Wants the Apple Watch Series 6 Banned

Wednesday June 30, 2021 9:55 am PDT by
Medical device company Masimo is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Apple over several of the health capabilities available in the Apple Watch, and now Masimo wants the Apple Watch Series 6 banned, reports Bloomberg. Masimo today filed a new patent infringement lawsuit with the United States International Trade Commission, which asks the ITC to halt imports of the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article118 comments
macos monterey tidbits feature copy

Apple Releases First Public Beta of macOS 12 Monterey

Thursday July 1, 2021 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release. Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website. macOS...
Read Full Article85 comments
ipad pro 3nm feature

Apple Likely to Debut Next-Gen 3nm Chip Technology in 2022 iPad Pro

Friday July 2, 2021 12:26 am PDT by
Apple will launch an iPad next year featuring a processor based on chipmaking partner TSMC's next-generation 3-nanometer process, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, according to several sources briefed on the matter, with commercial output of such chips expected to start in the second...
Read Full Article94 comments
iPhone and LG V60 Swap Feature

Apple Attempts to Incentivize LG Smartphone Users to Switch to iPhone Following LG Handset Business Shutdown

Wednesday June 30, 2021 6:46 am PDT by
Apple is now keen on utilizing LG's recent shutdown of its smartphone business by adding several flagship LG smartphones to its list of eligible Android devices that can be traded for credit towards a new iPhone purchase. Apple today added some LG smartphones to its list of devices eligible for trade-in towards a new iPhone, including the LG G8 ThinQ for up to $70, the LG V40 ThinQ for up to ...
Read Full Article24 comments
apple card feature2

Apple Card Rumored to Face 'Oppo Card' Competitor

Thursday July 1, 2021 5:23 am PDT by
The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo appears to be preparing "Oppo Card" as a rival to Apple Card, following similar moves by Apple competitors Google, Samsung, and Huawei. According to Chinese trademark filings seen by DroidMaze, Oppo has filed to trademark "Oppo Card." The trademark is filed under international classifications, meaning that the company hopes to use the "Oppo Card" brand...
Read Full Article60 comments
os x mountain lion macs 16x9 2

Apple Makes OS X Lion and Mountain Lion Free to Download

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:19 pm PDT by
Apple recently dropped the $19.99 fee for OS X Lion and Mountain Lion, making the older Mac updates free to download, reports Macworld. Apple has kept OS X 10.7 Lion and OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion available for customers who have machines limited to the older software, but until recently, Apple was charging $19.99 to get download codes for the updates. As of last week, these updates no...
Read Full Article118 comments
airpods pro in case

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 12 mini front

Apple Kills iPhone 12 Mini Production Due to Poor Sales

Wednesday June 30, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has suffered from poor sales relative to other iPhone 12 models since its launch last year, TrendForce claims that Apple has now ceased production of the device. The iPhone 12 mini is said to have...
Read Full Article
AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article82 comments