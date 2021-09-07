'On the Rocks' Becomes First Apple TV+ Movie to Get DVD and Blu-Ray Release

by

Sofia Coppola's Apple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD next month, the first ‌Apple TV+‌ movie to be made available on physical media.

Apple tv on the rocks
First revealed by Sigmund Judge, "On the Rocks" can be pre-ordered now on Amazon for $17.99. According to the Blu-Ray version information, the physical disc is being distributed by Lionsgate and will ship from October 26, 2021, meaning its exclusivity will no longer be through ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ on Apple's devices and supported TVs and streaming boxes.

"On the Rocks" stars Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, and Marlon Wayans, and tells the story of Laura, a young mother in New York faced with sudden doubts about her marriage.

Laura teams up with her impulsive father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation, leading to an adventure across the city and a generational clash about how people see relationships differently from their parents.

Coppola and Murray last collaborated on 2003's "Lost in Translation," which won Coppola an Academy Award for original screenplay and earned Murray an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The only other ‌Apple TV+‌ original available for customers to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD is the drama series "Defending Jacob," which made the jump to physical media in July, courtesy of Paramount.

