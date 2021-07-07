Apple TV+ Series 'Defending Jacob' Now Available on DVD and Blu-ray

The Apple TV+ series "Defending Jacob" is now available for customers to purchase on blu-ray and DVD instead of being exclusively available through ‌Apple TV+‌ on Apple's devices and supported TVs and streaming boxes.



Spotted by 9to5mac, the Paramount-backed series can be purchased on Amazon in either Blu-ray or standard DVD format for $34.99 and $19.99, respectively. The show initially premiered on ‌Apple TV+‌ in April 2020, and its transition to DVD and Blu-ray marks the first time an ‌Apple TV+‌ exclusive has been available on physical media.

The product page says the show's first season is split into three separate discs, and according to 9to5mac, the package includes "previously unseen bonus content and special features."