'Ted Lasso' Tops Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

by

Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" was the most-awarded series at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards today, picking up four major awards including Best Streaming Series, Comedy.

ted lasso believe
The full slate of awards for "Ted Lasso" included:

  • Best Streaming Series, Comedy
  • Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent)
  • Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)

‌Apple TV+‌ scored another win in the Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama category, with Rupert Grint capturing the award for playing Julian Pearce in M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant."

While ‌Apple TV+‌ still offers a relatively limited amount of content compared to other major streaming services, its shows have been faring well with critics and award judges. "Ted Lasso" has of course been the breakout hit and has been nominated for a total of 20 Emmy Awards this year.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

Eduardo1971 Avatar
Eduardo1971
1 hour ago at 08:29 pm
It might be just you-I quite enjoy the series-it is funny and entertaining.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reguar11 Avatar
reguar11
47 minutes ago at 08:43 pm

Is it me or does season 2 suck? It’s really not funny and seems too self-aware.
Just you
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reguar11 Avatar
reguar11
38 minutes ago at 08:53 pm

This show was mildy good at best. Competed the first season, laughed a few times. Have no desire to pick up a second.

This award association just proves they suck, or are paid.
You are missing the point. Ted Lasso is not about the jokes, because although some of them are funny, as a non-native English speaker I don't understand most of them, but the show is much more about the positive way to looks at things than anything else. Truly something never saw before in television and it deserves to be highlighted.

"This award association just proves they suck, or are paid."

- and this proves my point. Maybe some kind of positivism could make you appreciate and respect other people's opinion. Cheers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacBH928 Avatar
MacBH928
22 minutes ago at 09:09 pm
Apple can't shutup about Ted Lasso, they can't believe they made one successful show ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigSmurf Avatar
BigSmurf
1 hour ago at 08:24 pm
While I loved Season 1 and can see why it gets so many nominations, I must say that Season 2, while entertaining throughout, perhaps shows a few spots of rust on the magic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
59 minutes ago at 08:31 pm
That’s awesome! Well deserved. All thanks to Apple marketing team as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
