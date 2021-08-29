'Ted Lasso' Tops Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" was the most-awarded series at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards today, picking up four major awards including Best Streaming Series, Comedy.



The full slate of awards for "Ted Lasso" included:

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)

‌Apple TV+‌ scored another win in the Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama category, with Rupert Grint capturing the award for playing Julian Pearce in M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant."

While ‌Apple TV+‌ still offers a relatively limited amount of content compared to other major streaming services, its shows have been faring well with critics and award judges. "Ted Lasso" has of course been the breakout hit and has been nominated for a total of 20 Emmy Awards this year.