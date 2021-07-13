Ted Lasso Scores Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series

by

Popular Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has earned an Emmy award nomination in the Comedy series category, where it will be competing against "Black-ish," "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "The Flight Attendant," "The Kominsky Method," and "Pen15."

ted lasso
Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso on the TV series, has also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He's up against Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), William H. Macy (Shameless), and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).

"Ted Lasso" received a total of 20 nominations [PDF], with additional nominations in categories like Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and more.

A few other ‌Apple TV+‌ shows received Emmy nominations as well. "Servant" received a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, "Boys State" was nominated for Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary, the Billie Eilish documentary was nominated for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Mariah Carey's Christmas Special got a nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.

"Central Park" stars Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci were both nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, and "Mythic Quest" and "The Year Earth Changed" have both been nominated for Outstanding Narrator. "Mythic Quest" also received a nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series. And finally, Apple's "Carpool Karaoke" series received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy.

The winners of the 73rd annual Emmy awards will be announced on Sunday, September 19.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
1 hour ago at 09:33 am
Takin’ on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. If you’re comfortable while you’re doin’ it, you’re probably doin’ it wrong.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SactoGuy18 Avatar
SactoGuy18
1 hour ago at 09:44 am
That's it. Since I have a Apple TV+ account, I will binge-watch Ted Lasso over the next week or so.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 09:34 am
20 nominations! Well deserved
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
1 hour ago at 09:35 am
It’s gonna (rightfully) clean up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apps1991 Avatar
apps1991
21 minutes ago at 10:25 am
With 20 Ted Lasso now holds the record for most Emmy nominations for a comedy series in its first year passing Glee which earned 19
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiseAJ Avatar
WiseAJ
1 hour ago at 09:41 am

Ted Lasso cleaned up as I predicted. Let the naysayers talk now! Lol. Ted Lasso will sweep the categories its nominated in. I predict Brett wins his category for supporting actor.

I’m just very disappointed that Emily in Paris and Cobra Kai got nominated over the outstanding Mythic Quest.
I don't know how Cobra Kai got nominated for anything. That show took a deep dive in quality after season one (which was just alright). I can't even watch it anymore.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

