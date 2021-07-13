Ted Lasso Scores Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series

Popular Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has earned an Emmy award nomination in the Comedy series category, where it will be competing against "Black-ish," "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "The Flight Attendant," "The Kominsky Method," and "Pen15."



Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso on the TV series, has also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He's up against Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), William H. Macy (Shameless), and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).

"Ted Lasso" received a total of 20 nominations [PDF], with additional nominations in categories like Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and more.

A few other ‌Apple TV+‌ shows received Emmy nominations as well. "Servant" received a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, "Boys State" was nominated for Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary, the Billie Eilish documentary was nominated for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Mariah Carey's Christmas Special got a nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.

"Central Park" stars Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci were both nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, and "Mythic Quest" and "The Year Earth Changed" have both been nominated for Outstanding Narrator. "Mythic Quest" also received a nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series. And finally, Apple's "Carpool Karaoke" series received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy.

The winners of the 73rd annual Emmy awards will be announced on Sunday, September 19.