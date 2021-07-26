Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.6 Following iOS 14.7 Release

Following the release of iOS 14.7 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.6, the previously available version of iOS that was released in May. With iOS 14.6 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.6 if you've already installed iOS 14.7 or iOS 14.7.1.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 14.6 was a major update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking, Apple Maps accident crowdsourcing, Apple Card Family sharing, AirTag improvements, and more.

iOS 14.7, the update that replaces iOS 14.6, added MagSafe Battery Pack support and introduced numerous bug fixes. Apple today also released iOS 14.7.1, a smaller update that includes a critical security fix and a fix for a bug that could prevent Touch ID iPhones from unlocking a connected Apple Watch.