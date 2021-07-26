Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 With Fix for Touch ID Apple Watch Bug

by

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1, minor bug fix updates that come just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, software that introduced new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack.

iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency
The iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.7.1 fixes a bug that could prevent Touch ID iPhones from being unlocked with an Apple Watch, an iOS 14.7 issue that Apple said it would fix in an upcoming software update.

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Apple says the update also includes security updates, and recommends that all users install the iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
20 minutes ago at 09:56 am

Wonder if "work from home" is affecting Apple quality control... ?
Because Apple's never released an update to an update so soon prior to pandemic?

iOS 13.0 - released Sept 19, 2019
13.1 - released Sept. 24, 2019
13.1.1 - released Sept. 27, 2019
13.1.2 - released Sept. 30, 2019

13.2 - released Oct. 28, 2019
13.2.1 - released Oct. 30, 2019
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Runs For Fun Avatar
Runs For Fun
17 minutes ago at 09:59 am

Im shocked Apple has released this update. Perhaps, the last iOS 14.7.1 update until iOS 15 is out.
It's just a minor point release. What's so shocking about that?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
16 minutes ago at 09:59 am

How does MR know about these updates before they're actually released?
Jon Prosser secretly works for MR ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Runs For Fun Avatar
Runs For Fun
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am

I thought Apple was done with 14.7 at this point.
Nobody is going to stop updating the current stable version of their software just because they have the next version in Beta. That would be terrible software development.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lartola Avatar
lartola
6 minutes ago at 10:10 am

I thought Apple was done with 14.7 at this point.
14.7 came buggy: unlocking apple watch with iphone works intermittently and unlocking the iphone using AW stopped working on touch id devices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
4 minutes ago at 10:12 am

I thought Apple was done with 14.7 at this point.
Apple should stop fixing 14.7 because iOS 15 is around the corner?

iOS 12.5 is old but that didn't stop them from releasing 12.5.3 update ('https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212341') on May 3, 2021 and 12.5.4 update ('https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212548') on June 14, 2021
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

