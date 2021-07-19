Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7 With MagSafe Battery Support and Apple Card Family Credit Limit Combining

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.7, marking the seventh major updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that came out in September 2020. iOS 14.7 comes two months after the launch of iOS 14.6, a major update that added Apple Card Family Support, Podcast Subscriptions, and more.



The iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 14.7 adds support for the recently introduced MagSafe Battery Pack, which is compatible with the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The update also introduces an ‌Apple Card‌ Family feature for combining credit limits, plus it introduces new features for the HomePod and the Weather app. Apple's full release notes are below.

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌:

- ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ support for ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

- ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ user

- Home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌‌HomePod‌‌

- Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

- Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows Bug Fixes:

- Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

- Dolby Atmos and ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

- Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

- Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

iOS and iPadOS 14.7 may be the last updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 updates as Apple transitions work to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, both of which were introduced at WWDC. iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ are set to be released this fall.