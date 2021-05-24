Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.6 With Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions, and More

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.6, marking the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that initially came out in September 2020. iOS 14.6 comes one month after the launch of iOS 14.5, an update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking, Apple Maps accident crowdsourcing, and tons more.



The iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.6 introduces support for several previously announced features. It lays the groundwork for the Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio functionality, but these new ‌Apple Music‌ capabilities aren't expected to launch until June.

The update also adds support for Apple Card Family for sharing Apple Cards, it introduces new Podcast subscription options, and it adds new AirTags capabilities, in addition to addressing several bugs.

Apple's full release notes for the update are below:



Apple Card Family

- ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

- ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together Podcasts

- Subscription support for channels and individual shows AirTag and Find My

- Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device Accessibility

- Voice Control users can unlock their ‌iPhone‌ for the first time after a restart using only their voice This release also fixes the following issues:

- Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock ‌iPhone‌ on Apple Watch

- Reminders may appear as blank lines

- Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

- ‌iPhone‌ may experience reduced performance during startup

Major development on iOS 14 will be coming to an end in the near future as Apple prepares to transition to iOS 15, an update that will be unveiled on June 7.