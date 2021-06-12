Apple Promotes iPad Pro in New Ad With 'The Little Mermaid' Musical Spin

In a currently unlisted ad on YouTube, Apple is promoting the versatility, portability, and power of the M1 iPad Pro in a fun musical inspired by Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World" soundtrack.

play

In the ad, which features the main character using an ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil , multiple users can be seen struggling with their old PCs indoors while hoping that they can someday use an ‌iPad Pro‌ instead. The lyrics and soundtrack of the ad are completely based around Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World," but the visuals tell the majority of the story.

In one scene, an office employee using an old Windows PC can be seen looking out at a girl using an ‌iPad Pro‌ with the Magic Keyboard in a park while singing "up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun." The ad ends with all the characters singing "wish I could be, part of that world," referencing the world of using an ‌iPad Pro‌.

The ad, uploaded on June 4, is currently unlisted on YouTube, meaning only those with a link will be able to watch it. It's unclear why Apple has decided not to make it public or if it plans to in the near future.