Apple Event Live Coverage: New iPads, AirTags, and More Expected
Apple's virtual "Spring Loaded" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut updated iPad models and perhaps some other hardware such as AirTags or iMac models based on Apple silicon.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Let’s get it!!!
I hope after this event no forums no YouTube channel and no self respecting forum member should EVR mention AirTags again if it never shows up on product page nor in today’s announcement event.
useless fibbed about product that offers absolutely no return of profits nor anyway to tie in users to the ecosystem. This as a service makes better sense and most likely in 2-5 yes like [USER=115696]@home[/USER] will be an industry standard in electronic personable products with all providers adhering to an open source standard. Let the small fry wonder of riches with this low cost super mass produced product into no profits