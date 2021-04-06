Mass Production of A15 Chip for iPhone 13 Set to Begin Ahead of Schedule in Late May

by

Longtime Apple supplier TSMC is set to begin mass shipments of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 ahead of schedule at the end of May, according to a snippet of a full report set to be published tomorrow by DigiTimes.

iPhone 13 Notch Feature
The new chip will be based on an enhanced version of the 5nm process, which first debuted in the A14 Bionic with the 2020 iPad Air and iPhone 12 lineup. While the full report will likely offer more details as to the specifics of the new chip that will power the next-generation iPhones, it can be reasonably assumed that it will improve on performance and power efficiency.

Due to impacts to suppliers as a result of the global health crisis, Apple launched the ‌iPhone 12‌ series in October, out of the normal September timeframe. With impacts to supply chains now easing, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is on track to release the iPhone 13 in September. With TSMC now believed to be starting mass shipments of the new chip ahead of schedule, that certainly does seem to be the case.

Improved performance and power efficiency in the A15 will be one of the multiple rumored features coming to the 2021 iPhones. Information so far suggests that Apple will relocate the earpiece to the top bezel for the upcoming iPhones, resulting in a smaller notch.

Internally, Apple is expected to include a ProMotion 120Hz and always-on-display for at least some ‌iPhone 13‌ models. Additional features include a rumored new matte black option, improved fingerprint resistance for the stainless steel edges, and possibly an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Top Rated Comments

Darth Tulhu Avatar
Darth Tulhu
59 minutes ago at 07:32 am
Never would have thought that these chips would become the powerhouses that they are, way back in 2007.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
30 minutes ago at 08:01 am
The entire micro-electronics industry is in disarray and Apple is managing to get it's suppliers to produce it's chips ahead of schedule? Good job Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AceFernalld Avatar
AceFernalld
50 minutes ago at 07:41 am
I wonder if the 'M1X' will be based on the A15 chip then...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
42 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Apple! Take my money in advance. I am ready!!!! Let’s go
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subi257 Avatar
subi257
24 minutes ago at 08:06 am

The entire micro-electronics industry is in disarray and Apple is managing to get it's suppliers to produce it's chips ahead of schedule? Good job Apple.
I guess, when you are as large of a buyer as Apple you get some sway?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
53 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Imagine, new faster Mac Chips being on time yearly and consistantly. ~ John Lennon
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

