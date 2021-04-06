Mass Production of A15 Chip for iPhone 13 Set to Begin Ahead of Schedule in Late May

Longtime Apple supplier TSMC is set to begin mass shipments of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 ahead of schedule at the end of May, according to a snippet of a full report set to be published tomorrow by DigiTimes.



The new chip will be based on an enhanced version of the 5nm process, which first debuted in the A14 Bionic with the 2020 iPad Air and iPhone 12 lineup. While the full report will likely offer more details as to the specifics of the new chip that will power the next-generation iPhones, it can be reasonably assumed that it will improve on performance and power efficiency.

Due to impacts to suppliers as a result of the global health crisis, Apple launched the ‌iPhone 12‌ series in October, out of the normal September timeframe. With impacts to supply chains now easing, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is on track to release the iPhone 13 in September. With TSMC now believed to be starting mass shipments of the new chip ahead of schedule, that certainly does seem to be the case.

Improved performance and power efficiency in the A15 will be one of the multiple rumored features coming to the 2021 iPhones. Information so far suggests that Apple will relocate the earpiece to the top bezel for the upcoming iPhones, resulting in a smaller notch.

Internally, Apple is expected to include a ProMotion 120Hz and always-on-display for at least some ‌iPhone 13‌ models. Additional features include a rumored new matte black option, improved fingerprint resistance for the stainless steel edges, and possibly an in-screen fingerprint sensor.