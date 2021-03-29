Xiaomi Unveils Apple AirPower-Like $90 Wireless Charging Pad Capable of Charging Three Devices Simultaneously

At its product launch event today, Xiaomi announced a wireless charging pad that's capable of charging three devices, each up to 20W simultaneously, for a total of 60W across the pad.



Xiaomi says the charging pad includes 19 wireless charging coils, enabling devices to be charged anywhere they're placed on the pad. Typical wireless chargers require precise and nimble placement of devices for them to receive a charge. Xiaomi is looking to challenge the status quo, giving customers more freedom as to where they place their devices.

The pad will charge any device that supports Qi wireless charging, including newer iPhones and AirPods. Xiamoi's pad bears striking similarities to Apple's now canceled AirPower charging mat, which it announced in 2017, only to cancel two years later due to its inability to meet its own high-quality standards.

Apple never announced a price for ‌AirPower‌, so a comparison is hard to make. Xiamoi's wireless charging pad will retail for $90.

Xiaomi's devices, ranging from smartphones to tablets, have been publicly criticized in the past for heavily borrowing design elements from Apple's iPhones and iPads, and adopting marketing materials tactics similar to Apple's.