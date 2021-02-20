Mitsubishi Begins Adopting Wireless CarPlay

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi this week introduced the redesigned 2022 Outlander, its first vehicle available with wireless CarPlay.



Wireless CarPlay works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing for an iPhone to be connected to the infotainment system without a Lightning cable. In addition to being convenient, this wireless connectivity will soon become more important, as reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that Apple will introduce at least one high-end iPhone without a Lightning connector this year, resulting in the device being completely portless.

The fourth-generation Outlander is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen that provides access to both wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging is also available alongside standard USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Depending on the trim level, the 2022 Outlander can be fitted with up to 20-inch wheels, a 10.8-inch heads-up display on the windshield, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and other options. The vehicle is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and is equipped with three-row seating as standard equipment.

Mitsubishi says the 2022 Outlander will be available at North American dealerships starting April 2021, with U.S. pricing starting at $25,795.

Wireless CarPlay is finally beginning to see wider adoption, with several automakers now rolling out the feature in select regions, including Hyundai, Honda, Ford, GM, Chrysler, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Car audio brands like Alpine and Pioneer also offer aftermarket wireless CarPlay receivers for do-it-yourself installation.