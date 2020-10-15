Guides
Honda and Hyundai Rolling Out Wireless CarPlay to Select 2021 Vehicles, Including Accord and Santa Fe

by

Honda this week introduced the 2021 Accord with upgraded styling and tech features, including wireless CarPlay and Android Auto integration on the higher-end EX-L and Touring trims, accessible through an 8-inch touchscreen display.


Wireless CarPlay works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for the iPhone to be connected to the infotainment system with a Lightning cable. Together with wireless charging, these features free up the USB ports in the vehicle, which have been moved to the front of the center console for easier access.

Hyundai has also added wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to the 2021 Santa Fe, on models that are not equipped with navigation. Wired CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard on navigation-equipped models. The vehicle is now equipped with a larger 8-inch touchscreen, an upgrade from the 7-inch display in previous models.

In addition to Honda and Hyundai, wireless CarPlay is available in select vehicles sold by Ford, GM, Chrysler, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Alpine and Pioneer also offer aftermarket wireless CarPlay systems for self installation.

CarPlay‌ is Apple's in-car platform that enables drivers to access a range of iPhone apps from the dashboard, such as Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp, and Downcast. Since iOS 12, third-party navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze have also been supported.

The 2021 Accord went on sale at Honda dealerships in the United States earlier this week, with pricing starting at $31,090 for a trim equipped with wireless CarPlay. The 2021 Santa Fe will arrive at Hyundai dealerships in the United States by the end of the year, but pricing was not disclosed in the press release.

Avatar
Bornee35
23 minutes ago at 09:22 am


What is the audio quality like over Wireless CarPlay? Last time I checked, Bluetooth audio still sucks in comparison to USB, and could be one of the reasons Apple and car manufacturers didn't focus on Wireless from the get-go.

I’m fairly certain wireless CarPlay uses a wifi access point.
Avatar
redgreenski
41 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Wireless CarPlay was always the most obvious future. I don’t know why most car makers didn’t embrace it from the beginning. Soon we are going to have a bunch of older cars CarPlays incompatible with iPhones that no longer have a physical plug in.
Avatar
Bornee35
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am


I have a 2019 Altima and this is my fear of next years iPhone is portless. MagSafe fixes a lot of concerns with wireless charging but CarPlay? I’m assuming a Bluetooth dongle will have to be made?

I think the handshake of credentials is over Bluetooth but then uses a wifi access point for data transmission.
Avatar
SDJim
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Apple is probably pushing this forward to prep for portless iPhone.
Avatar
Bozley0621
20 minutes ago at 09:25 am
C’mon Subaru, I’m rooting for this to be available in the 2022 Outback.
