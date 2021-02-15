Apple Launches 'For All Mankind' Companion Podcast

Apple today announced the upcoming launch of "For All Mankind: The Official Podcast," a podcast that will discuss popular Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind" as the second season resumes on February 19.

In For All Mankind: The Official Podcast, the space race continues. Fans of the series and its themes can hear host Krys Marshall (Commander Danielle Poole) discuss what really goes down beyond our atmosphere with guests from the series, space experts, and former astronauts -- plus never-before-heard audio that shows how astronauts achieve the impossible.

Hosted by Krys Marshall, who plays Commander Danielle Poole, the podcast will feature space experts, former astronauts, and "For All Mankind" cast and creators.

The podcast is set to launch on February 19, the same date that the second season of the show premieres. It will be available to listen to on Apple Podcasts.

Bloomberg last year said that Apple was delving into original podcast content to better compete with Spotify and other companies that have been investing heavily in podcasts. Apple plans to focus on audio spinoffs of movies and TV shows available on ‌Apple TV+‌, and this is the first podcast that's coming as part of that effort.

Apple last week also launched "For All Mankind: Time Capsule," an augmented reality app that lets viewers unpack a virtual time capsule, checking out what's inside and learning about season 2 of the show.