Apple Launches 'For All Mankind: Time Capsule' Augmented Reality App

Apple today announced the launch of a new augmented reality app that takes inspiration from Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind."

The app, built on Apple's ARKit framework, is designed to offer augmented reality experiences for the 2020 iPad Pro models and the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple describes "For All Mankind: Time Capsule" as a new augmented reality experience that "brings the world of the popular ‌Apple TV+‌ Series 'For All Mankind' right into the homes of fans."

The app lets viewers uncover memories from "For All Mankind" astronauts Gordo and Tracy Stevens in the decade between season one and season two, which is set to come out on February 19. Viewers can unpack a virtual time capsule, checking out what's inside and learning new details about the show.

Join Danny, teenage son of astronauts Gordo & Tracy Stevens, as he examines interactive keepsakes full of details about life, love, and the world of For All Mankind. Every object tells a story: a simple mixtape unveils how young love first began. A home computer holds the secrets to the teens' changing lives. And items as ordinary as a newspaper and answering machine shed light on impactful events in the lives of Gordo and Tracy Stevens, revealing more about the alternate world of For All Mankind and what's coming in season 2.

The "For All Mankind: Time Capsule" app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]