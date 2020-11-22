Black Friday Week Kicks Off With Up to $150 Savings on 2020 iPad Pro

As we head into Black Friday week, we're seeing some of the best deals of the season so far, with Amazon and Best Buy today discounting the latest iPad Pro models by up to $150 at the lowest prices we've ever tracked on these models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 11-inch iPad Pro, we're generally seeing 128GB models marked down by $69, 256GB and 512GB models marked down by $99, and 1TB models marked down by $149. This applies to both Wi-Fi and cellular models at each capacity. A selection of models is linked below, but click through and select your preferred configuration of color, capacity, and connectivity.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we're generally seeing 128GB and 256GB models marked down by $99 and 512GB and 1TB models marked down by $149. This again applies to both Wi-Fi and cellular models at each capacity. We've linked a selection of available models below, but be sure to click through to see all available configurations.

