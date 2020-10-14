'The Pathless' and 'Reigns: Beyond' Coming to Apple Arcade Soon

Apple today announced the upcoming debut of Reigns: Beyond and The Pathless, two new Apple Arcade titles that are coming to the gaming service in the near future.

Reigns: Beyond is the fourth game in the Reigns series, which includes the original Reigns title, Reigns: Her Majesty, and Reigns: Game of Thrones. A card-based game, Reigns: Beyond will ask players to take on the role of an intergalactic indie rock band, using decision cards to chart a path to stardom.

As an intergalactic indie rockband, plot your rise to "stardom," traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos! But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you lost in space!

According to our sister site Touch Arcade, Reigns: Beyond is set to launch on November 6, and it will be an ‌Apple Arcade‌ exclusive. ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers interested in the title can sign up to get a notification when it launches.

The Pathless, another new game coming to ‌Apple Arcade‌, comes from Annapurna Interactive and it's a game that's been in development for some time. Pathless was one of the first games to be announced for ‌Apple Arcade‌, but as noted by TouchArcade, there were launch delays.

Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds.

The Pathless is now set to launch on November 12. It's an open world puzzle adventure game where players take on the role of an archer with an eagle companion and fight battles to eliminate a dark curse.

‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers who want to be alerted when The Pathless launches can sign up for notifications through the App Store link.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can get a free three month trial to test it out. The promotion will begin on October 22 and coincides with the launch of new iPhones.