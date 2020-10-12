Guides
Apple Releases watchOS 7.0.2 With Battery Drain Fix

by

Apple today released watchOS 7.0.2, the second update to the watchOS 7 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 7.0.2 comes more than two weeks after the release of watchOS 7.0.1, a bug fix update.


‌‌watchOS 7.0.2‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 7.0.2 addresses a bug that could cause the battery in the Apple Watch to drain more quickly, which has been a persistent complaint since ‌watchOS 7‌ was released.

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:
- Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly
- Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

For more on everything that's new in ‌watchOS 7‌, make sure to check out our watchOS 7 roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
klydefrogg
1 hour ago at 10:23 am
No fix for my Series 3 restarting itself multiple times per day?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
normang
1 hour ago at 10:17 am
"Could" is the right description, have had zero issues with Battery drain, glad they fixed it though, even though I never saw it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
markfc
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
When the hell are they going to fix the health bug???
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 10:24 am


[USER=1]@arn[/USER] there's a missing image in the post

I’d flag [USER=771561]@jclo[/USER]. She is the site author for this article.

But just to help out, here’s the missing photo:



Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
blacktape242
1 hour ago at 10:25 am


No fix for my Series 3 restarting itself multiple times per day?

im having that problem also.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mnsportsgeek
1 hour ago at 10:30 am


"Could" is the right description, have had zero issues with Battery drain, glad they fixed it though, even though I never saw it.

Ya that's how must bugs works.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
