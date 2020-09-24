Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 With Fix for Bug That Resets Default Apps After Rebooting

Apple today released iOS 14.0.1, the first update to the iOS 14 operating system that was released on September 16. Today's update is a bug fix update addressing issues that weren't able to be fixed in the initial iOS 14 launch.



The iOS 14.0.1 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.0.1 fixes a bug that could cause third-party apps set as the default to reset after the iPhone is restarted. It also addresses a bug that could prevent the ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to some WiFi networks, and fixes an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail carriers. Apple's release notes are below:

This update includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

- Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌

- Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

- Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

- Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

- Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

- For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple has also released new updates for iPadOS 14.0.1, tvOS 14.0.1, and watchOS 7.0.1, all of which are bug fix updates. iPadOS 14.0.1 addresses the same bugs as iOS 14.0.1, and according to Apple's release notes, watchOS 7.0.1 fixes an issue where some payment cards in Wallet were disabled for some users.