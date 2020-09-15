Live Coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' Event
Apple's virtual "Time Flies" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut new Apple Watch and iPad models, but it appears we may not see the iPhone 12 until next month.
While we're not expecting to see new iPhones today, Apple's software updates for its various platforms are likely nearly ready for launch, so we may be hearing more about them today. Check out our what to expect guide for more details on other announcements we could see, including "Apple One" subscription service bundles and some wildcard possibilities like AirTags item trackers.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
One more thing… Coming soon…
I would be so disappointed if they don’t announce the new IPhone line (even if it’s shipped on October... but announce it please ! )
Everyone is waiting to get an announcement for iPhone release. Hopefully all the reports are false.
I’m like a child on Chrismas day ?
I would be so disappointed if they don’t announce the new IPhone line (even if it’s shipped on October... but announce it please ! )