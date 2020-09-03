Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Releases Seventh Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the seventh betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, a little over one week after seeding the sixth betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote.


Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌iOS 14‌ introduces a redesigned Home Screen that supports widgets on iPhone for the first time, plus ‌widgets‌ have been redesigned and can now be customized in three sizes through the new ‌widgets‌ gallery.


An App Library shows all of the apps installed on an ‌iPhone‌ in one place, both in an icon view and in an alphabetical list. With all of the apps in the App Library, app icons and ‌Home Screen‌ pages can be hidden for a cleaner look.


Incoming phone calls and FaceTime calls no longer take up the entire ‌iPhone‌/iPad display, and Siri requests have also been minimized so summoning ‌Siri‌ doesn't monopolize the screen. ‌Siri‌ is smarter in ‌iOS 14‌ and can send audio messages, and dictation can now run on device. A Picture in Picture mode allows users to watch videos or use ‌FaceTime‌ while using other apps.

App Clips lets users take advantage of some app features without needing to download a full app, useful for quick actions like purchasing a coffee, making a restaurant reservation, or renting a scooter, where downloading an entire app would be a hassle. App Clips can be scanned from QR codes, NFC tags, or Apple-designed App Clip Codes, plus they can be shared in Messages or accessed from Safari.

In the Messages app you can now pin important conversations, use @mentions in group chats, and take advantage of inline replies to keep multi-person conversations better organized. There are new Memoji options and group chats can be assigned icons with photos, emoji, or Memoji.


The Health app supports the Apple Watch's new Sleep Tracking feature and there's a Health Checklist for managing health settings, and in the Weather app, there's more info on precipitation and severe weather events.

Cycling directions are available in the Maps app with directions incorporating elevation, how busy a street is, and stairs, plus for those who own electric vehicles, there are options for routes with EV charging stops.

Digital Car Keys let an ‌iPhone‌ be used in lieu of a physical key, a feature that's coming soon to BMWs, and CarPlay now lets users set wallpapers.

A new translate app provides text and voice translations to and from 11 languages, and there are tons of new privacy protections. Developers need to get user permission before accessing devices on a local network, limiting access to photos, and providing apps with approximate locations instead of exact locations.


Safari has a Privacy Report that lets you know which websites have trackers, and there are new icons on the Home screen that let you know when an app is using a camera or microphone. Third-party browser and mail apps can be set as default for the first time, and Apple added new AirPods capabilities.

As for the ‌iPad‌, the Apple Pencil can now be used in any text field, with handwritten text converted automatically to typed text thanks to the new Scribble feature.

There are tons more features in ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌, so make sure to check out our iOS 14 roundup and our iPadOS 14 roundup for a full list of everything new. We also highlight all of the new feature tweaks and changes introduced with each beta iteration, and you can see the changes from beta 2, beta 3, and beta 4 in our beta 2, beta 3, beta 4, beta 5, and and beta 6 tidbits articles.

Beta 3 brought a new red Music icon, changes to the design of the Music Library in the Music app, a Clock widget, an updated Screen Time widget, while beta 4 added an Apple TV widget and improvements to search. Beta 5 introduced a larger Apple News widget option, a scrolling clock wheel for apps like Alarm Clock, an option to turn on Exposure Notifications, and a feature to better hide photo albums, while beta 6 added spatial audio settings.

‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌ are available to registered developers and public beta testers at this time. Beta testing for ‌‌iOS 14‌‌ will last for a couple of months, with the update set to be released in the fall alongside new iPhones.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Stories

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October [Updated]

Monday August 31, 2020 11:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the AirTags around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched,...
Read Full Article174 comments

Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall

Monday August 31, 2020 11:09 pm PDT by
Apple has a number of products in the works that are set to debut this fall, and this evening, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu shared details on Apple's launch plans, reiterating many of the rumors that we've previously heard about the upcoming product lineup. There are four new iPhones in the works in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes, with Apple planning to stagger the iPhone launches. The ...
Read Full Article96 comments

iPhone 12 to Come in 'Dark Blue' Color Option

Monday August 31, 2020 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will offer a new "dark blue" model in its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, according to a new report today. iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue concept via EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach Hit-and-miss Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that a dark blue iPhone color will be available "for the first time" in addition to several new features and specification upgrades coming to Apple's smartphone...
Read Full Article78 comments

Report: Super-Lightweight 12-inch MacBook Powered By Apple Silicon to Launch This Year

Monday August 31, 2020 2:19 am PDT by
Apple has designed a 12-inch MacBook powered by Apple Silicon that weighs less than one kilogram and the company intends to launch it by the end of the year, according to a new report today. Apple's first ARM-based Mac will use an A14X processor, which is codenamed "Tonga" and manufactured by TSMC, and the MacBook will have a battery life of between 15 and 20 hours, according to the...
Read Full Article270 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 Rumors: Blood Oxygen Tracking, Performance Improvements, Faster WiFi and More

Monday August 31, 2020 1:29 pm PDT by
Alongside new iPhones each year, Apple unveils an updated version of the Apple Watch, introducing new features and improving on existing functionality. We're expecting the sixth-generation Apple Watch in 2020, and we could perhaps see some useful new health tracking functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The most notable new feature we could see in Apple...
Read Full Article123 comments

iOS 13.7 Now Available With Support for Exposure Notifications Express

Tuesday September 1, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 13.7, a major update that comes more than a month after the release of iOS 13.6. iOS 13.7 is an update that's being introduced to roll out a new Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. The iOS 13.7 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, ...
Read Full Article111 comments

iPhone 12 Again Reported to Come With LiDAR Scanner

Monday August 31, 2020 5:30 am PDT by
LiDAR is set to see "increasing penetration in consumer electronics devices," catalyzed by the upcoming iPhone 12, according to a new report by DigiTimes. LiDAR, which stands for "light detection and ranging," first appeared in the Apple product lineup in the 2020 iPad Pro. The technology was primarily used in the automotive industry before coming to handheld consumer technology products....
Read Full Article25 comments

Apple Expands Exposure Notification API With 'Express' Option That Doesn't Require an App

Tuesday September 1, 2020 9:02 am PDT by
Apple is today releasing iOS 13.7 with a major step forward in the Exposure Notification API that's available for public health authorities to use for their COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Exposure Notifications Express is designed to provide simpler deployment of regional exposure notifications without the need to develop or maintain an app. The new Exposure Notifications Express system...
Read Full Article79 comments

Report: Apple Silicon iMac With Custom GPU to Launch in Second Half of 2021

Monday August 31, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
Apple will debut a powerful custom-designed graphics procesing unit in its first Arm-based iMac which is set to launch in the second half of next year, according to a new report today. Codenamed "Lifuka," the self-developed GPU to feature in the Apple Silicon powered iMac will be produced using TSMC's 5-nanometer manufacturing process, and will offer better performance and be more energy...
Read Full Article183 comments

Proven Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Models Won't Be Announced in September

Wednesday September 2, 2020 7:47 am PDT by
While new iPhone and Apple Watch models are typically unveiled on stage at a September event, 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, so there is a good chance that Apple's fall product announcements will deviate from the norm at least slightly. At the very least, it is unlikely that Apple will hold an in-person iPhone event this year, unless it were limited to a small group of...
Read Full Article131 comments