Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 3: New Music Icon, Clock Widget and More

Apple this morning released the third developer beta of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes that are coming in the update.

Changes get less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are some noteworthy new features in the third beta, which we've highlighted below.

- New Music Icon - Apple introduced an updated Music icon that's red and white instead of white and multicolored.

- Music Library - The Music app's Library section was overhauled in iOS 14 beta 3, doing away with some of the red text and adding icons next to the different Playlists, Artists, Albums, and Songs sections. Buttons have also been tweaked to be gray instead of red, and the Apple Music widget is red instead of white.



- Clock Widget - ‌iOS 14‌ beta 3 adds a clock widget to the iPhone and the iPad that can show a single city or times from four places around the world.



- Widget Popup - When you swipe over into Widgets for the first time after updating to ‌iOS 14‌ beta 3, there's a popup that provides instructions on reorganizing widgets.



- App Library Popup - There's also a new popup about App Library that shows up when you swipe over to open it up for the first time after updating.



- Home Screen Popup - When you long press on the ‌Home Screen‌ to edit apps, ‌iOS 14‌ will now let you know that you can hide ‌Home Screen‌ pages by tapping on page dots.



- Camera Interface - There's a new button at the top of the camera app that you can tap to get to all of the camera controls like flash, Live Photos, aspect ratio, timer, and filters. Flash and ‌Live Photos‌ also remain accessible from the toolbar at the top of the app.



Screen Time Widget - The Screen Time widget has been updated in beta 3 and it now shows usage details for the top apps that you've used during the day.



Screenshot Editing - When you delete a screenshot in ‌iOS 14‌ beta 3, the interface is slightly different.



Have you found other changes not listed here? Let us know in the comments and we'll add them to the list.