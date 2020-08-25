Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Releases Sixth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the sixth betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the fifth betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote.


Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌iOS 14‌ introduces a redesigned Home Screen that supports widgets on iPhone for the first time, plus ‌widgets‌ have been redesigned and can now be customized in three sizes through the new ‌widgets‌ gallery.


An App Library shows all of the apps installed on an ‌iPhone‌ in one place, both in an icon view and in an alphabetical list. With all of the apps in the App Library, app icons and ‌Home Screen‌ pages can be hidden for a cleaner look.


Incoming phone calls and FaceTime calls no longer take up the entire ‌iPhone‌/iPad display, and Siri requests have also been minimized so summoning ‌Siri‌ doesn't monopolize the screen. ‌Siri‌ is smarter in ‌iOS 14‌ and can send audio messages, and dictation can now run on device. A Picture in Picture mode allows users to watch videos or use ‌FaceTime‌ while using other apps.

App Clips lets users take advantage of some app features without needing to download a full app, useful for quick actions like purchasing a coffee, making a restaurant reservation, or renting a scooter, where downloading an entire app would be a hassle. App Clips can be scanned from QR codes, NFC tags, or Apple-designed App Clip Codes, plus they can be shared in Messages or accessed from Safari.

In the Messages app you can now pin important conversations, use @mentions in group chats, and take advantage of inline replies to keep multi-person conversations better organized. There are new Memoji options and group chats can be assigned icons with photos, emoji, or Memoji.


The Health app supports the Apple Watch's new Sleep Tracking feature and there's a Health Checklist for managing health settings, and in the Weather app, there's more info on precipitation and severe weather events.

Cycling directions are available in the Maps app with directions incorporating elevation, how busy a street is, and stairs, plus for those who own electric vehicles, there are options for routes with EV charging stops.

Digital Car Keys let an ‌iPhone‌ be used in lieu of a physical key, a feature that's coming soon to BMWs, and CarPlay now lets users set wallpapers.

A new translate app provides text and voice translations to and from 11 languages, and there are tons of new privacy protections. Developers need to get user permission before accessing devices on a local network, limiting access to photos, and providing apps with approximate locations instead of exact locations.


Safari has a Privacy Report that lets you know which websites have trackers, and there are new icons on the Home screen that let you know when an app is using a camera or microphone. Third-party browser and mail apps can be set as default for the first time, and Apple added new AirPods capabilities.

As for the ‌iPad‌, the Apple Pencil can now be used in any text field, with handwritten text converted automatically to typed text thanks to the new Scribble feature.

There are tons more features in ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌, so make sure to check out our iOS 14 roundup and our iPadOS 14 roundup for a full list of everything new. We also highlight all of the new feature tweaks and changes introduced with each beta iteration, and you can see the changes from beta 2, beta 3, and beta 4 in our beta 2, beta 3, beta 4, and beta 5 tidbits articles.

Beta 3 brought a new red Music icon, changes to the design of the Music Library in the Music app, a Clock widget, an updated Screen Time widget, while beta 4 added an Apple TV widget and improvements to search. Beta 5 introduced a larger Apple News widget option, a scrolling clock wheel for apps like Alarm Clock, an option to turn on Exposure Notifications, and a feature to better hide photo albums.

‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌ are available to registered developers and public beta testers at this time. Beta testing for ‌‌iOS 14‌‌ will last for a couple of months, with the update set to be released in the fall alongside new iPhones.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
WiseAJ
14 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Does it break Fortnite for those that still have it on their devices?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
I7guy
13 minutes ago at 10:18 am
I think the most changes (and internal tuning) occur with these weekly releases. I don't think battery life has been stellar in the last few betas, ok, but not stellar. Let's see what this release brings.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Goldfrapp
27 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Wow, what a pleasant surprise!

I guess we're on a weekly schedule from now on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
26 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Thank you Apple! welcome aboard to weekly releases.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Apple Macintosh 128K
25 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Certainly starting to see more frequent releases as we get closer to public release of iOS 14.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
frumpywumpy
19 minutes ago at 10:12 am
according to http://www.thinkybits.com/blog/iOS-versions/ it looks like this has been a pattern, to start doing weekly updates around the 5th beta mark
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Faces Another Class-Action MacBook Pro ‘Flexgate’ Lawsuit

Thursday August 20, 2020 6:43 am PDT by
Another class-action complaint has been lodged against Apple, which claims that the company was aware of a MacBook Pro design flaw that caused some devices to have backlight display issues (via Apple Insider). The so-called "flexgate" problem was present in some MacBook Pro models manufactured between 2016 and 2017. The problem appears as dark patches along the bottom of the MacBook Pro's...
Read Full Article63 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Likely to Ship With 60Hz Display, But Launch Delay to Add 120Hz Possible

Monday August 24, 2020 9:03 am PDT by
Apple may delay the iPhone 12 Pro launch due to supply chain issues with the 120Hz display, or face cancelling the feature entirely, according to display analyst Ross Young and leaker Jon Prosser. Young explained via a Tweet that Apple is facing supply chain issues with obtaining 120Hz display driver ICs for the iPhone 12 Pro, even though it can get the correct 120Hz panels. Apple would,...
Read Full Article195 comments

Photos Depict Alleged Internals of Canceled AirPower

Friday August 21, 2020 9:30 am PDT by
Apple nixed its AirPower wireless charger in May 2019 after it was unable to manufacture the device in a way that would meet Apple's standards, allegedly due to problems with overheating and reliability. Leaker Mr-white (@laobaiTD), who has in the past shared leaked component photos and details on Apple's plans, today tweeted some photos that he claims feature the now-dead AirPower, which...
Read Full Article74 comments

Apple Begins Testing Revamped Maps App in UK and Ireland

Saturday August 22, 2020 8:57 pm PDT by
Apple has reportedly begun testing an expansion of its more detailed Apple Maps app in the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to Justin O'Beirne, who often shares details on updates made in ‌Apple Maps‌. Image via Justin O'Beirne Since the Maps revamp in these countries is in testing stages, it is worth pointing out that the changes are not available to all users at the current time....
Read Full Article122 comments

Top Stories: Epic vs. Apple Escalates, AAPL Worth $2T, iOS 14 Beta 5 Changes

Saturday August 22, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Topping the news headlines once again this week was the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, which continued to rage with no signs of de-escalation. The conflict hasn't dampened investors' enthusiasm for Apple's stock, however, as Apple this week became the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion. Other news this week include rumors about future iPad Air and iPad...
Read Full Article10 comments

Apple Once Prototyped a Mac Mini With an iPod Dock

Sunday August 23, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today shared images of a prototype first-generation Mac mini with a built-in dock for an iPod nano. The images show a first-generation Mac mini with a 30-pin dock connector cutout on the top for an iPod nano. Otherwise, the computer appears to be virtually identical to the version that came to market in 2005. These types of docks were more commonly seen on...
Read Full Article50 comments

Microsoft Supports Epic Games, Says Apple Blocking Access to Unreal Engine Would Harm Game Creators

Sunday August 23, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
Fortnite creator Epic Games has argued that Apple's plan to terminate its Developer Program membership would be "overbroad retaliation" and "an unlawful effort to maintain its monopoly and chill any action by others who might dare oppose Apple." Earlier this month, Epic Games strategically violated Apple's rules regarding in-app purchases by introducing its own direct payment option for...
Read Full Article348 comments

Apple's Marina Bay Sands Retail Store to Open Soon in Singapore

Monday August 24, 2020 2:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced the imminent opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands, its third and arguably most distinctive retail store in the country of Singapore. Image credit: Today Apple Marina Bay Sands has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store. The spherical structure sits on a body of water that was previously occupied by the mega-nightclub Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay, home to ...
Read Full Article54 comments

WordPress for iOS Was Blocked From Updating Unless it Agreed to Add In-App Purchases for .Com Plans [Updated]

Friday August 21, 2020 1:18 pm PDT by
Apple is requiring the WordPress for iOS app to implement in-app purchase options for its .com plans, and prevented the app from getting updates until the development team agreed to add the feature, WordPress developer Matt Mullenweg said on Twitter today. Mullenweg says the WordPress iOS App was "locked" and to push updates and bug fixes, the company had to agree to add support for in-app...
Read Full Article330 comments

Deals: iPhone and iPad Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on Smart Battery Cases, AirPods Pro, and More

Friday August 21, 2020 7:18 am PDT by
Today we've collected a few iPhone and iPad accessories that are on sale at places like Amazon and Verizon. In the sales, you'll find discounts on Apple's official Smart Battery Cases, silicone cases, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article3 comments