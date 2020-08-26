Epic Games Confirms New Fortnite Season Won't Be Available on iOS or Mac

In an update to its FAQ today, spotted by The Verge, Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming season of Fortnite will not be available to players on iPhone, iPad, or Mac due to the company's legal battle with Apple.



From the FAQ:

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27. If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Earlier this month, Epic Games strategically violated Apple's rules regarding in-app purchases by introducing its own direct payment option for in-game currency in the Fortnite app for iOS. Apple promptly removed Fortnite from the App Store, preventing Epic Games from updating the game to provide iPhone and iPad players with access to the new season, which releases August 27 on other platforms like Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

